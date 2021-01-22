Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Armin van Buuren has a major reason to celebrate. He just reached his historic 1,000th episode of "A State of Trance" (ASOT) radio show. He was also able to reveal the Top 50 fan-voted ASOT Top 1000 and he shared his plans for a full-blown ASOT 1000 weekend taking place in September of 2021, that his fans and listeners can remember for a long time to come. With a nod of acknowledgment to the previous ASOT anthems, his official hymn for ASOT 1000 echoes the all-encompassing message that has been at the heart of A State Of Trance from the off. From the remarkable piano tones in the stirring breakdown to the gated synths and melodies that radiate raw and uplifting emotions, this track does exactly what Armin envisioned since he started with the show back in 2001: to "turn the world into a dancefloor." "Turn the World into a Dancefloor (ASOT 1000 Anthem)" is available by Armin van Buuren deserves a round of applause for a job well done, and one can only look forward to the next 1,000 ASOT episodes. In the fall of 2020, he ranked as the No. 4 DJ in the world in In doing so, the Dutch electronic superstar was able to make history. This episode was five hours long and it reached over 50 million fans from 121 different countries, with a seven-day-long countdown stream. Armin launched his official anthem for ASOT 100, which is titled "Turn the World into a Dancefloor (ASOT 1000 Anthem," which is a catchy and enthralling banger.He was also able to reveal the Top 50 fan-voted ASOT Top 1000 and he shared his plans for a full-blown ASOT 1000 weekend taking place in September of 2021, that his fans and listeners can remember for a long time to come.With a nod of acknowledgment to the previous ASOT anthems, his official hymn for ASOT 1000 echoes the all-encompassing message that has been at the heart of A State Of Trance from the off.From the remarkable piano tones in the stirring breakdown to the gated synths and melodies that radiate raw and uplifting emotions, this track does exactly what Armin envisioned since he started with the show back in 2001: to "turn the world into a dancefloor.""Turn the World into a Dancefloor (ASOT 1000 Anthem)" is available by clicking here Armin van Buuren deserves a round of applause for a job well done, and one can only look forward to the next 1,000 ASOT episodes. In the fall of 2020, he ranked as the No. 4 DJ in the world in DJ Magazine's Top 100 DJs poll More about armin van buuren, A State of Trance, 1000 armin van buuren A State of Trance 1000