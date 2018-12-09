Special By By Markos Papadatos 34 mins ago in Music Electronic music mega-star Armin van Buuren released "Ready to Rave," his new massive collaboration with Dutch dance duo W&W. For Armin van Buuren, it has been a "pleasure" to watch the growth and evolution of the duo W&W from young, gifted boys into one of the most successful dance acts of our time. He noted that "Ready to Rave" is meant to get people to go crazy and rave wherever they are in the world, and he hopes that everyone enjoys the outcome. W&W acknowledged that it was nice to record in the studio with The music video for "Ready to Rave," which has a futuristic vibe to it, was directed and written by Jorrit Monné. "Ready to Rave" is available on The Verdict Overall, It was released on the new label Rave Culture, and it is the follow-up to the title track "Rave Culture." It deserves to become a club banger in electronic festivals and nightclubs worldwide. The hooks are catchy and vivacious.For Armin van Buuren, it has been a "pleasure" to watch the growth and evolution of the duo W&W from young, gifted boys into one of the most successful dance acts of our time. He noted that "Ready to Rave" is meant to get people to go crazy and rave wherever they are in the world, and he hopes that everyone enjoys the outcome.W&W acknowledged that it was nice to record in the studio with Armin van Buuren . They shared that the track has been one of the biggest songs from their live DJ sets in the summer.The music video for "Ready to Rave," which has a futuristic vibe to it, was directed and written by Jorrit Monné."Ready to Rave" is available on iTunes Overall, Armin van Buuren and W&W release a soaring dance collaboration "Ready to Rave." It displays their sense of triumph, and it is worth more than just a passing glance. "Ready to Rave" garners 4.5 out of 5 stars. More about armin van buuren, W&W, Duo, Dance, ready to rave More news from armin van buuren W W Duo Dance ready to rave