Special By By Markos Papadatos 23 mins ago in Music On October 18, electronic superstar Armin van Buuren and NE-YO released their sultry new collaboration "Unlove You," which is featured on van Buuren's upcoming artist album. NE-YO expressed that he loved "Unlove You" due to its subject matter. "It's familiar territory," he explained. "Armin's musical interpretation takes it to a whole other level. The energy is contagious," he exclaimed. "Unlove You" is available on The Verdict Overall, Armin van Buuren and NE-YO charm on "Unlove You." It garners an A rating, and it is a substantial indication that van Buuren's forthcoming artist album, In this tune, both artists explore the subject of a recognizable post-breakup dilemma in their own distinct way. The single is catchy, upbeat and a great deal of fun. NE-YO nails the lead vocals on the track, coupled with a pounding beat and relatable lyrics. Armin van Buuren praised R&B mega-star NE-YO for being a "talented" individual. "It's an honor to have worked together," he said. "We both built a legacy in our own respective scenes, and I am grateful we were able to bridge the gap between them through 'Unlove You'."NE-YO expressed that he loved "Unlove You" due to its subject matter. "It's familiar territory," he explained. "Armin's musical interpretation takes it to a whole other level. The energy is contagious," he exclaimed."Unlove You" is available on Apple Music and on Spotify . Ironically enough, this release coincides with NE-YO's 40th birthday celebration.Overall, Armin van Buuren and NE-YO charm on "Unlove You." It garners an A rating, and it is a substantial indication that van Buuren's forthcoming artist album, Balance , is bound to be a musical treat for all. More about armin van buuren, Balance, Neyo, unlove you, Electronic armin van buuren Balance Neyo unlove you Electronic Superstar