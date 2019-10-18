Email
article imageReview: Armin van Buuren and NE-YO join forces for catchy 'Unlove You' Special

By Markos Papadatos     23 mins ago in Music
On October 18, electronic superstar Armin van Buuren and NE-YO released their sultry new collaboration "Unlove You," which is featured on van Buuren's upcoming artist album.
In this tune, both artists explore the subject of a recognizable post-breakup dilemma in their own distinct way. The single is catchy, upbeat and a great deal of fun. NE-YO nails the lead vocals on the track, coupled with a pounding beat and relatable lyrics.
Armin van Buuren praised R&B mega-star NE-YO for being a "talented" individual. "It's an honor to have worked together," he said. "We both built a legacy in our own respective scenes, and I am grateful we were able to bridge the gap between them through 'Unlove You'."
NE-YO expressed that he loved "Unlove You" due to its subject matter. "It's familiar territory," he explained. "Armin's musical interpretation takes it to a whole other level. The energy is contagious," he exclaimed.
"Unlove You" is available on Apple Music and on Spotify. Ironically enough, this release coincides with NE-YO's 40th birthday celebration.
The Verdict
Overall, Armin van Buuren and NE-YO charm on "Unlove You." It garners an A rating, and it is a substantial indication that van Buuren's forthcoming artist album, Balance, is bound to be a musical treat for all.
