By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
On February 15, world-renowned electronic star Armin van Buuren released "Lonely for You," his collaboration with Bonnie McKee.
Their timing was quite right releasing it after Valentine's Day. McKee's vocals are sultry, crisp and soothing, coupled by Armin van Buuren's soaring production on the track. Both artists co-wrote the song together, and it deals with the struggles that all people face in relationships.
Lyrically, the track is encouraging for all the single people out there. It deserves to be played in nightclubs and electronic dance festivals all over the world. McKee's voice is emotional and it blends well with the poppy chords and the drums.
"Lonely for You" is available on iTunes and on Spotify.
The Verdict
Overall, Armin van Buuren and Bonnie McKee deliver on their new Valentine's Day anthem, "Lonely for You." It is recommended for all fans of electronic dance music. "Lonely for You" garners an A rating.
To learn more about Armin van Buuren and his latest music, check out his official website.
