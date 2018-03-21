Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Armada Music has a major reason to celebrate. The label and Armin van Buuren won big at the 2018 International Dance Music Awards (IDMA). Armin van Buuren is also a five-time winner of the "World's Top DJ" at the coveted DJ Magazine Top 100 DJs poll, and he is a Grammy-nominated dance artist. Armada Music has been named "Best Global Label" an unprecedented five times. Most recently, Armada opened offices in New York and London. Aside from Armin van Buuren, their artist roster includes Andrew Rayel, Afrojack, Dash Berlin, Fedde Le Grand, Gareth Emery, Julian Jordan, Lost Frequencies, Morgan Page, W&W, among many others. Armada has evolved into the largest independence dance music label worldwide, and it celebrates its 15-year anniversary. Armin's weekly radio show "A State of Trance" won in two categories as well. Each week, 40 million listeners tune in, where it is broadcast in over 100 stations in over 80 countries. Armin van Buuren was stoked to receive the news that he and Armada Music were the recipient of a total of four 2018 IDMA awards. "I feel blessed knowing that so many people around the world appreciate my music, my radio show and my label," he said, prior to thanking his "amazing team" around him, which include Maykel [Piron], Dave, Sander, Benno and Ruben for ASOT, his wife Erika, and everyone at Armada Music, David Lewis Productions, and Alda Events. To learn more about Armada Music, check out their Read More: Digital Journal was privileged to interview the CEO and co-founder of Armada Music, Armada won for "Best Global Label," while Armin van Buuren secured a win for "Best Male Artist." In addition, "A State of Trance" won for "Best Music Event" and "Best Podcast/Radio Show" respectively.Armin van Buuren is also a five-time winner of the "World's Top DJ" at the coveted DJ Magazine Top 100 DJs poll, and he is a Grammy-nominated dance artist. Armada Music has been named "Best Global Label" an unprecedented five times. Most recently, Armada opened offices in New York and London. Aside from Armin van Buuren, their artist roster includes Andrew Rayel, Afrojack, Dash Berlin, Fedde Le Grand, Gareth Emery, Julian Jordan, Lost Frequencies, Morgan Page, W&W, among many others.Armada has evolved into the largest independence dance music label worldwide, and it celebrates its 15-year anniversary. Armin's weekly radio show "A State of Trance" won in two categories as well. Each week, 40 million listeners tune in, where it is broadcast in over 100 stations in over 80 countries. Maykel Piron , the CEO of Armada Music, remarked that over the last several years, they have been working extremely hard to show that Armada is a diverse and versatile record label. "To win the award for 'Best Global Label' and to see Armin van Buuren do so incredibly well is what we hoped to achieve," Piron said. "We feel blessed that our artists trust us to work with them on their careers and we are grateful toward our fans for their help in achieving these milestones in the same year we celebrate our 15-year anniversary," Piron added.Armin van Buuren was stoked to receive the news that he and Armada Music were the recipient of a total of four 2018 IDMA awards. "I feel blessed knowing that so many people around the world appreciate my music, my radio show and my label," he said, prior to thanking his "amazing team" around him, which include Maykel [Piron], Dave, Sander, Benno and Ruben for ASOT, his wife Erika, and everyone at Armada Music, David Lewis Productions, and Alda Events.To learn more about Armada Music, check out their official homepage : Digital Journal was privileged to interview the CEO and co-founder of Armada Music, Maykel Piron More about armin van buuren, armada, IDMA, Dance armin van buuren armada IDMA Dance