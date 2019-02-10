Email
Review: Ariana Grande wins first Grammy award for 'Best Pop Vocal Album'

By Markos Papadatos     33 mins ago in Music
Global music pop star Ariana Grande has a major reason to celebrate. On February 10, she won her first-ever Grammy award.
Grande reigned supreme in the "Best Pop Vocal Album" category, where she won for Sweetener. The pop princess bested stiff competition from such artists as Camila Cabello (Camila), Kelly Clarkson (Meaning of Life), Shawn Mendes for his self-titled album, Pink for Beautiful Trauma and Taylor Swift for Reputation.
This marked her sixth career Grammy nomination, and Grande was also nominated this year for "Best Pop Solo Performance" for "God is a Woman." The songstress was a no-show at this year's Grammy award ceremony, due to a disagreement with the producers.
On February 8, Grande released her latest studio offering, thank u, next, which earned a glowing review from Digital Journal. The album is available on iTunes and on Spotify.
The release of her latest album coincided with the release of her new music video, "break up with your girlfriend, i'm bored," which went viral, and is still trending on YouTube.
For more information on pop sensation Ariana Grande and her music, check out her official website.
More about Ariana Grande, Grammy, best pop vocal, Album
 
