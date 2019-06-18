Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music New York - On June 18, global pop music star Ariana Grande headlined Madison Square Garden, as part of her " Sweetener World Tour" for a great turnout. She immediately broke into the sultry "bad idea" and "break up with your girlfriend," which featured some neat background choreography. "New York, let me hear you sing," she said. A video displayed on the giant videoboards from her childhood, which was an added treat, and after an outfit change, she continued with the crystalline "R.E.M.," which she sang sitting on the mouth of the stage. "Be Alright" was a mid-tempo dance number that was filled with positivity. "C' mon New York, let me hear you," she said, and she really got the crowd going with "sweetener," which had a neat groove to it, and "successful," where she displayed her incredible vocal range. "New York, let me hear you make some noise," she said, and they obeyed her commands. "New York, are you ready to sing?" she asked, and went on to perform the infectious "Side to Side." After a sexy performance of "bloodline," she inquired how the audience was doing. "New York. How are you feeling?" she asked. "Do you like our new outfits?" she asked, and the answer was a resounding "yes." She immediately broke into "7 rings," which featured an intergalactic background on the videoboards that captured the mood of the performance. Her refreshing version of "Love Me Harder" was refreshing and infectious, and she showcased her dynamic vocal range on "breathin," as well as her growth and maturity as a vocalist. "needy' was controlled and soulful, and the stage was graced in green and yellow lights for "fake smile." Equally fun and upbeat was "make up." The inclusion of "Into You" in her set was an added bonus. The fifth segment of her show had the powerhouse songs of the night, which included "Dangerous Woman," as well as the catchy and liberating "Dangerous Woman" and closed on a fitting note with "No Tears Left to Cry." For her encore, Grande returned to the Madison Square Garden stage to perform the title track of her latest studio album, the unapologetic "thank u, next," where she left her fans yearning for more. The Verdict Overall, Ariana Grande commanded the Madison Square Garden stage quite well. She was born to sing and entertain. Tonight, she emerged as the "Cinderella of contemporary pop music," where the New York audience was her "Prince Charming," and they all loved their pop princess in return. She continues to amaze every time she performs in concert. Her Madison Square Garden set garnered an A rating. To learn more about Ariana Grande and her music, check out her Grande kicked off her set with "raindrops (an angel cried)," where she instantly lured the crowd into her show. Her Madison Square Garden set garnered an A rating.To learn more about Ariana Grande and her music, check out her official website