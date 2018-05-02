Email
article imageReview: April Kry will blow you away with 'Perfectly Imperfect' single Special

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
On April 30, country songstress April Kry has released her brand new radio single "Perfectly Imperfect" via Metric Records.
Kry co-wrote the single "Perfectly Imperfect." She is really able to hit the high notes on this power-ballad, coupled with a bittersweet message to it. Her vocals are reminiscent of such country stars as Kelsea Ballerini meets LeAnn Rimes, and that ought to be taken as a compliment. Kry maintains great control over her voice throughout the entire performance, and one could feel the raw emotions.
She has been consistently good with every single she has ever released to radio, and "Perfectly Imperfect" may be her best single to date, since it is a true anthem of female empowerment.
"Perfectly Imperfect" is available on iTunes.
The Verdict
Overall, April Kry has hit a home run with her latest radio single, the ballad "Perfectly Imperfect." It garners an A rating.
To learn more about country darling April Kry and her latest radio single "Perfectly Imperfect," check out her official website.
More about april kry, Perfectly Imperfect, Country, Single
 
