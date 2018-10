Cochran suffered two broken ribs after sustaining a fall on rainy New York streets on the night prior to her television appearance. This was an instance where life imitated art and she "fought like a girl" through the pain and the lack of sleep to deliver one of the most dynamic performances of her career with " Fight Light a Girl, " as she rallied breast cancer survivors and patients in the middle of Times Square in New York City.The songstress is donating the proceeds of her song "Fight Like a Girl" to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. She had just completed her last chemotherapy treatment two weeks ago.Cochran's emotional performance of "Fight Like a Girl" on Good Morning America may be seen on the show's official website on ABC . It was truly a superb, powerhouse vocal that sent chills down her listeners' spines. Her courage and brevity are an inspiration to us all. It garnered an A rating."Fight Like a Girl" is available on iTunes and on Spotify To learn more about country songstress Anita Cochran and "Fight Like a Girl," check out her official website