Country star Anita Cochran performed her empowering song "Fight Like a Girl" on ABC's "Good Morning America," as part of their Breast Cancer awareness event.
Cochran suffered two broken ribs after sustaining a fall on rainy New York streets on the night prior to her television appearance. This was an instance where life imitated art and she "fought like a girl" through the pain and the lack of sleep to deliver one of the most dynamic performances of her career with "Fight Light a Girl," as she rallied breast cancer survivors and patients in the middle of Times Square in New York City.
The songstress is donating the proceeds of her song "Fight Like a Girl" to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. She had just completed her last chemotherapy treatment two weeks ago.
Cochran's emotional performance of "Fight Like a Girl" on Good Morning America may be seen on the show's official website on ABC. It was truly a superb, powerhouse vocal that sent chills down her listeners' spines. Her courage and brevity are an inspiration to us all. It garnered an A rating.
"Fight Like a Girl" is available on iTunes and on Spotify.
