Acclaimed country singer-songwriter Anita Cochran has released her new single, the empowering anthem "Fight Like a Girl." Her dynamic voice shines on "Fight Like a Girl," and it is a message of strength and perspicacity in the face of struggles and challenges; moreover, her song's music video is equally powerful and compelling. "Because I'm a fighter, I'm a survivor, you ain't gonna change my world," Cochran sings. On October, Cochran will be singing "Fight Like a Girl" on Good Morning America. This performance will take place two weeks after her last chemotherapy treatment. It is just in time during Breast Cancer Awareness Month. She will be donating proceeds of "Fight Like a Girl" to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, which will subsequently donate to other causes and charities. Cochran was the first female country artist in the genre's history to write, produce, and play multiple instruments, including lead guitar, on her debut release. She noted that although the song deals with her battle with breast cancer, it can mean different things to different people. "It's for all of us since everyone is battling something," she said. "I hope it can help give strength and encouragement." Cochran has been battling breast cancer since August of 2017, and she has launched her charity, The Love Anchors Fund, which raises awareness, proceeds, and support for the nonprofits that are fighting breast cancer.