Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: Angelina Alexon releases hypnotic pop single 'All We Need' Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
On Friday, July 19, pop singer-songwriter Angelina Alexon is back with her latest pop single "All We Need," which was released via PopTrend Music.
Her vocals on "All We Need" are breathy and crystalline, where the listener can recall such pop songstresses as Ariana Grande and Mariah Carey, and these comparisons ought to be taken as a major compliment. She maintains great control over her voice. "All We Need" will resonate well with her fans and listeners.
"All We Need" is available on iTunes and on Spotify. It was penned solely by Alexon, and it was subsequently produced by Steven Waves Simpson.
The Verdict
Overall, Angelina Alexon stuns on her latest pop single "All We Need." It displays her wide range as a contemporary pop recording artist, and it is evident that Alexon is the future of pop music. Her new single "All We Need" is refreshing and it garners an A rating.
To learn more about singer-songwriter Angelina Alexon and her music, check out her official website and Facebook page.
More about Angelina Alexon, Single, Pop, all we need
 
Latest News
Top News
Review: Angelina Alexon releases hypnotic pop single 'All We Need' Special
'Hell' of Japan fire that killed dozens at anime company
Strong quake shakes Athens, knocks out phone service
Merkel says Greta Thunberg 'drove us' to move on climate change
Taliban kill 25 Afghan elite commandos in clash
Janet Jackson in Saudi concert boycotted by Nicki Minaj
Trump blames 'crazed' media for rally taunt backlash
Netflix loses 130,000 US subscribers in the 2nd quarter of 2019
Tehran dismisses US claim of destroying Iranian drone
'My entire world was gone': floods devastate northern Pakistan