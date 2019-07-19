Her vocals on "All We Need" are breathy and crystalline, where the listener can recall such pop songstresses as Ariana Grande
and Mariah Carey
, and these comparisons ought to be taken as a major compliment. She maintains great control over her voice. "All We Need" will resonate well with her fans and listeners.
"All We Need" is available on iTunes
and on Spotify
. It was penned solely by Alexon, and it was subsequently produced by Steven Waves Simpson.
The Verdict
Overall, Angelina Alexon stuns on her latest pop single "All We Need." It displays her wide range as a contemporary pop recording artist, and it is evident that Alexon is the future of pop music. Her new single "All We Need" is refreshing and it garners an A rating.
