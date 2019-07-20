Email
article imageReview: Andrew Rayel and HALIENE release ethereal 'Take All of Me' track Special

By Markos Papadatos     45 mins ago in Music
World-renowned Moldovan trance producer Andrew Rayel joined forces with electronic vocalist HALIENE on their new collaboration "Take All of Me."
The track is joyful and uplifting. It deserves to become a banger at nightclubs and electronic festivals. The tune is comprised of catchy melodic riffs, guiding keyboards and neat percussion.
HALIENE's atmospheric voice is simply too good to be mortal. She allows her soothing, crystalline vocals to shine on "Take All of Me," coupled by Rayel's high-octane production.
Armin van Buuren once proclaimed Andrew Rayel the "future of trance music," and rightfully so. Judging from "Take All of Me" that is still the case and Rayel doesn't show any signs of slowing down any time soon. He is still at the top of his game, musically and artistically.
"Take All of Me" is available on iTunes and on Spotify.
The Verdict
Overall, "Take All of Me" is a match made in trance music heaven. Andrew Rayel and HALIENE are marvelous together and they produce one true musical event. "Take All of Me" garners an A rating.
To learn more about Andrew Rayel and his music, check out his official website.
