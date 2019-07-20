Special By By Markos Papadatos 45 mins ago in Music World-renowned Moldovan trance producer Andrew Rayel joined forces with electronic vocalist HALIENE on their new collaboration "Take All of Me." HALIENE's atmospheric voice is simply too good to be mortal. She allows her soothing, crystalline vocals to shine on "Take All of Me," coupled by Rayel's high-octane production. Armin van Buuren once proclaimed Andrew Rayel the "future of trance music," and rightfully so. Judging from "Take All of Me" that is still the case and Rayel doesn't show any signs of slowing down any time soon. He is still at the top of his game, musically and artistically. "Take All of Me" is available on The Verdict Overall, "Take All of Me" is a match made in trance music heaven. To learn more about Andrew Rayel and his music, check out his The track is joyful and uplifting. It deserves to become a banger at nightclubs and electronic festivals. The tune is comprised of catchy melodic riffs, guiding keyboards and neat percussion.HALIENE's atmospheric voice is simply too good to be mortal. She allows her soothing, crystalline vocals to shine on "Take All of Me," coupled by Rayel's high-octane production.Armin van Buuren once proclaimed Andrew Rayel the "future of trance music," and rightfully so. Judging from "Take All of Me" that is still the case and Rayel doesn't show any signs of slowing down any time soon. He is still at the top of his game, musically and artistically."Take All of Me" is available on iTunes and on Spotify Overall, "Take All of Me" is a match made in trance music heaven. Andrew Rayel and HALIENE are marvelous together and they produce one true musical event. "Take All of Me" garners an A rating.To learn more about Andrew Rayel and his music, check out his official website More about Andrew Rayel, Haliene, Track, Trance, Song Andrew Rayel Haliene Track Trance Song