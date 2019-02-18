Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Huntington - On February 17, singer-songwriter Andrew McMahon headlined The Paramount in Huntington on Long Island, for an excellent turnout. His show was a blend of songs from Jack’s Mannequin, Something Corporate and his solo career. Other new songs included "Teenage Rockstars," "Ohio," "Blue Vacation," "Monday Flowers," "Paper Rain," "This Wild Ride," and the soothing and melodic "House in the Trees." While all of his new tunes were well-crafted and impressive, the song that captivated the venue was his soaring ballad version of Cher's "Believe," which he sang with maximum heart and soul. It is one of the greatest renditions out there ever since Adam Lambert performed it at the Kennedy Center Honors for Cher. McMahon saved his best song for last, "Cecilia and the Satellite," the latter of which felt like a national anthem at The Paramount. His latest studio offering, Upside Down Flowers, is available on The Verdict Overall, Andrew McMahon was able to put on a high-energy live show at The Paramount on Long Island. He and his talented band members are worth seeing in concert. With his catchy set and exquisite piano playing, McMahon emerged as a modern-day Jerry Lee Lewis. Their two-hour set garnered an A rating. Well done. Read More: Andrew McMahon sat down and chatted with McMahon opened his eclectic set with the new song "Everything Must Go" from his new studio effort, Upside Down Flowers. It was followed by "High Dive" and "The Mixed Tape."His show was a blend of songs from Jack’s Mannequin, Something Corporate and his solo career. Other new songs included "Teenage Rockstars," "Ohio," "Blue Vacation," "Monday Flowers," "Paper Rain," "This Wild Ride," and the soothing and melodic "House in the Trees."While all of his new tunes were well-crafted and impressive, the song that captivated the venue was his soaring ballad version of Cher's "Believe," which he sang with maximum heart and soul. It is one of the greatest renditions out there ever since Adam Lambert performed it at the Kennedy Center Honors for Cher.McMahon saved his best song for last, "Cecilia and the Satellite," the latter of which felt like a national anthem at The Paramount.His latest studio offering, Upside Down Flowers, is available on iTunes Overall, Andrew McMahon was able to put on a high-energy live show at The Paramount on Long Island. He and his talented band members are worth seeing in concert. With his catchy set and exquisite piano playing, McMahon emerged as a modern-day Jerry Lee Lewis. Their two-hour set garnered an A rating. Well done.: Andrew McMahon sat down and chatted with Digital Journal prior to his show at The Paramount. More about Andrew McMahon, the paramount, Singersongwriter, Cher, Believe Andrew McMahon the paramount Singersongwriter Cher Believe