His four-track EP opens with the mid-tempo, rocking tune "Dirty Feet," and it is followed by the political-inspired ballad, the single "Triggerman," which features his distinct, gravelly voice.
"Immortal Sin" is a crisp vocal performance, which stands out lyrically and melodically. The EP closes with "Lesson in Decay," where he leaves his listeners wanting to hear more.
The new From the Other Side I
EP is available on iTunes
and on Spotify
.
The Verdict
Overall, the new S.0.S. EP From the Other Side I
is a solid studio effort, with quite a variety of songs. This project encompasses elements of rock, indie, folk, Americana, psychedelic garage rock, and even grunge. Andrew Hagar showcases his wide range as a recording artist. While he is the son of Sammy Hagar (of Van Halen fame), he proves that he has everything it takes to make it on his own in this business. This EP garners four out of five stars.
To learn more about Andrew Hagar and his music, check out his official Instagram page
.
Read More
: Andrew Hagar chatted with Digital Journal
about his latest EP, as well as the impact of technology on the music industry; moreover, he shared his views on the Music Modernization Act (MMA).