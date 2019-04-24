Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music On April 19, Andrew Hagar released his new EP "From the Other Side I" as part of S.0.S, via the independent record label Holy Stoned Records. "Immortal Sin" is a crisp vocal performance, which stands out lyrically and melodically. The EP closes with "Lesson in Decay," where he leaves his listeners wanting to hear more. The new From the Other Side I EP is available on The Verdict Overall, the new S.0.S. EP From the Other Side I is a solid studio effort, with quite a variety of songs. This project encompasses elements of rock, indie, folk, Americana, psychedelic garage rock, and even grunge. Andrew Hagar showcases his wide range as a recording artist. While he is the son of Sammy Hagar (of Van Halen fame), he proves that he has everything it takes to make it on his own in this business. This EP garners four out of five stars. To learn more about Andrew Hagar and his music, check out his Read More: Andrew Hagar chatted with His four-track EP opens with the mid-tempo, rocking tune "Dirty Feet," and it is followed by the political-inspired ballad, the single "Triggerman," which features his distinct, gravelly voice."Immortal Sin" is a crisp vocal performance, which stands out lyrically and melodically. The EP closes with "Lesson in Decay," where he leaves his listeners wanting to hear more.The new From the Other Side I EP is available on iTunes and on Spotify Overall, the new S.0.S. EP From the Other Side I is a solid studio effort, with quite a variety of songs. This project encompasses elements of rock, indie, folk, Americana, psychedelic garage rock, and even grunge. Andrew Hagar showcases his wide range as a recording artist. While he is the son of Sammy Hagar (of Van Halen fame), he proves that he has everything it takes to make it on his own in this business. This EP garners four out of five stars.To learn more about Andrew Hagar and his music, check out his official Instagram page : Andrew Hagar chatted with Digital Journal about his latest EP, as well as the impact of technology on the music industry; moreover, he shared his views on the Music Modernization Act (MMA). More about Andrew Hagar, S0S, Ep, Van halen, from the other side I Andrew Hagar S0S Ep Van halen from the other side ...