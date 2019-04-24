Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: Andrew Hagar releases debut EP 'From the Other Side I' with S.0.S Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
On April 19, Andrew Hagar released his new EP "From the Other Side I" as part of S.0.S, via the independent record label Holy Stoned Records.
His four-track EP opens with the mid-tempo, rocking tune "Dirty Feet," and it is followed by the political-inspired ballad, the single "Triggerman," which features his distinct, gravelly voice.
"Immortal Sin" is a crisp vocal performance, which stands out lyrically and melodically. The EP closes with "Lesson in Decay," where he leaves his listeners wanting to hear more.
The new From the Other Side I EP is available on iTunes and on Spotify.
The Verdict
Overall, the new S.0.S. EP From the Other Side I is a solid studio effort, with quite a variety of songs. This project encompasses elements of rock, indie, folk, Americana, psychedelic garage rock, and even grunge. Andrew Hagar showcases his wide range as a recording artist. While he is the son of Sammy Hagar (of Van Halen fame), he proves that he has everything it takes to make it on his own in this business. This EP garners four out of five stars.
To learn more about Andrew Hagar and his music, check out his official Instagram page.
Read More: Andrew Hagar chatted with Digital Journal about his latest EP, as well as the impact of technology on the music industry; moreover, he shared his views on the Music Modernization Act (MMA).
More about Andrew Hagar, S0S, Ep, Van halen, from the other side I
 
Latest News
Top News
Olivia Newton-John talks 'Don't Stop Believin'' memoir, 'Grease' Special
Ukraine anger as Russia eases citizenship rules in east Ukraine
Taxpayer spending on disaster relief soars with global warming
Western Libyans battle against 'new dictator' Haftar
Adam Lambert to star and sing in new film 'Playmobil: The Movie'
Meet Nicholas Horbaczewski: Drone Racing League CEO and founder Special
Erika Slezak talks 'Blue Bloods' on CBS, 'Guest Artist,' success Special
Sudan protesters pledge 'million march' for civil rule
Sugarland's Kristian Bush talks about joint tour with Rita Wilson Special
Philippines president prepared to go to war over Canada's trash