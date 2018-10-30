Special By By Markos Papadatos 42 mins ago in Music World renowned tenor and classical crossover artist Andrea Bocelli released his highly anticipated album "Si" on October 26, and it was worth the wait. One of the highlight tracks on the album is "We Will Meet Once Again," where Bocelli collaborates with After "Vivo," the album closes on a soothing note with "Dormi Dormi" and "Ave Maria Pietas," where Bocelli leaves his fans yearning for more classical crossover music. Particularly impressive about "Dormi Dormi" and "Gloria The Gift of Life" is that they feature The " Si is available on The Verdict Overall, Andrea Bocelli has released an exquisite new album, Si. His golden voice only gets better with age and experience. There are no filler tracks on this collection; moreover, the outstanding songs "Fall On Me" and "We Will Meet Once Again" are worth the price of the album. Bocelli sings with a great deal of heart and soul and that will resonate well with his fans and listeners. Si garners five out of five stars. Read More: Digital Journal chatted with The CD opens with the resonant "Ali di Libertà," and it is followed by the powerful and compelling "Amo Soltanto Te," where he sings with Ed Sheeran. Lyrically, "Un'Anima" is pure poetry.One of the highlight tracks on the album is "We Will Meet Once Again," where Bocelli collaborates with Josh Groban . " Fall On Me ," his glorious duet with his son, Matteo Bocelli, is vocally flawless.After "Vivo," the album closes on a soothing note with "Dormi Dormi" and "Ave Maria Pietas," where Bocelli leaves his fans yearning for more classical crossover music. Particularly impressive about "Dormi Dormi" and "Gloria The Gift of Life" is that they feature The " Voices of Haiti " Choir, which is an added treat.Si is available on iTunes and on Amazon Overall, Andrea Bocelli has released an exquisite new album, Si. His golden voice only gets better with age and experience. There are no filler tracks on this collection; moreover, the outstanding songs "Fall On Me" and "We Will Meet Once Again" are worth the price of the album. Bocelli sings with a great deal of heart and soul and that will resonate well with his fans and listeners. Si garners five out of five stars.: Digital Journal chatted with Andrea Bocelli about his motivations, songwriting inspirations and the digital transformation of the music business. More about Andrea Bocelli, si, Album, Classical, crossover Andrea Bocelli si Album Classical crossover Tenor