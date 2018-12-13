Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music New York - On December 12, world renowned tenor Andrea Bocelli headlined Madison Square Garden in New York City as part of his North American Tour, for an excellent turnout. After "Recondita armonia," he continued with "Sulla tomba che rinserra…Verranno a te sull'aure" and "The Pirates Dance 'Macabre'," which featured virtuoso Caroline Campbell on violin, who was simply divine. He picked up the pace with the infectious "La donna è mobile." Bocelli closed the first half of his set with "O, soave fanciulla" and "Libiamo, libiamo," where he was joined yet again with the crystalline, powerhouse vocals of Nadine Sierra. After a 20 minute intermission, the Philharmonia Orchestra of New York kicked off the second act with "Stars and Stripes Forever." He took us on a trip down memory lane to West Side Story with his soaring rendition of "Maria," which featured two gifted dancers, Brittany O'Connor, and Jordi Caballero, who helped elevate the song to a higher level. Equally compelling was "Mamma," as well as "Funiculì, funiculà." During "Ave Maria" and "Amazing Grace," Bocelli brought out the "Voices of Haiti" Choir, which were terrific. The " Following Handel's "Messiah Hallejujah," he threw a holiday tune in the mix, with his stellar Italian rendition of "O Come, All Ye Faithful," which was quite heavenly. Nicole Scherzinger was superb with Bocelli, as they sang "The Prayer" together, and another highlight moment was his son, Matteo Bocelli, singing "Fall On Me." It is safe to say that Matteo's future in the music business seems bright and promising. Nadine Sierra and Bocelli were exceptional on "Con te partirò," and he concluded on a high note with his incredible version of "Nessun Dorma," where he left his Madison Square Garden wanting to hear more. The Verdict Overall, Andrea Bocelli was amazing at Madison Square Garden. The way he sang these classic songs evoked a wide spectrum of raw emotions, and he was able to touch his fans and listeners on a spiritual level. He sang with a great deal of heart, soul and charisma. He left people in tears and in goosebumps. The "Voice of Haiti" Choir and his special guest performers (Nadine Sierra, Nicole Scherzinger and Matteo Bocelli), as well as the dancers and orchestra musicians were all equally talented and remarkable. His live show at Madison Square Garden earned five out of five stars. 