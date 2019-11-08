Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: Andrea Bocelli releases amazing 'Si Forever: The Diamond Edition' Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     3 hours ago in Music
On November 8, world-renowned tenor Andrea Bocelli released the beautiful "Si Forever: The Diamond Edition" via Decca/Sugar Music.
This collection is an extended special edition of Si, his chart-topping album that he released last year, which features some of the biggest names in pop music, as well as a few of Bocelli's friends.
It opens with "Alla Gioia (Ode To Joy)," and it is followed by "Return To Love," where Ellie Goulding lends her crystalline vocals. It continues with "Un Rêve De Liberté" and a melancholic version of "Ragazzo Mio (Danny Boy)," which is sung beautifully.
The 25th anniversary edition of "Il Mare Calmo Della Sera " is an added treat, and "Dormi Dormi Lullaby (featuring Jennifer Garner) is quite soothing. Equally superb is "Fall On Me," where he collaborates with his son, Matteo Bocelli.
After "Vertigo With Raphael Gualazzi At The Piano," it closes with "I Am Here" and on a fitting note with the captivating "Ave Maria Pietas," which features Aida Garifullina.
Si Forever: The Diamond Edition is available on Apple Music and on Amazon Music.
On Dec 18 and 19, Bocelli will be performing at Madison Square Garden in New York City.
The Verdict
Overall, Andrea Bocelli and his musical friends do an excellent job lending their talents on Si Forever: The Diamond Edition. Bocelli's voice is simply glorious, and this collection garners an A rating.
To learn more about Andrea Bocelli and his new music, visit his official website.
More about Andrea Bocelli, Si Forever The Diamond Edition, decca, Sugar
 
Latest News
Top News
The Monkees celebrate 53 years of classic song peaking at No. 1
Meet Darin Brooks: Wyatt Spencer in 'The Bold and The Beautiful' Special
Ukraine foes set to pull back troops Saturday
Romania presidential hopefuls court crucial emigrant vote
Mob seizes mayor in Bolivia drag her in the mud cuts her hair
Review: Slayer releases amazing 'The Relentless Killogy' film Special
Tightly wired and stressed? Deep sleep is the answer, new study
EU embarrassed by incoming foreign policy chief's Twitter gaffe
Review: Cody Newman releases charming 'Mystery Boy' single Special
Singapore probes Hong Konger over protest discussion