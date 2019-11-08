Special By By Markos Papadatos 3 hours ago in Music On November 8, world-renowned tenor Andrea Bocelli released the beautiful "Si Forever: The Diamond Edition" via Decca/Sugar Music. It opens with "Alla Gioia (Ode To Joy)," and it is followed by "Return To Love," where Ellie Goulding lends her crystalline vocals. It continues with "Un Rêve De Liberté" and a melancholic version of "Ragazzo Mio (Danny Boy)," which is sung beautifully. The 25th anniversary edition of "Il Mare Calmo Della Sera " is an added treat, and "Dormi Dormi Lullaby (featuring Jennifer Garner) is quite soothing. Equally superb is "Fall On Me," where he collaborates with his son, Matteo Bocelli. After "Vertigo With Raphael Gualazzi At The Piano," it closes with "I Am Here" and on a fitting note with the captivating "Ave Maria Pietas," which features Aida Garifullina. Si Forever: The Diamond Edition is available on On Dec 18 and 19, Bocelli will be performing at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The Verdict Overall, Andrea Bocelli and his musical friends do an excellent job lending their talents on Si Forever: The Diamond Edition. Bocelli's voice is simply glorious, and this collection garners an A rating. To learn more about Andrea Bocelli and his new music, visit his This collection is an extended special edition of Si, his chart-topping album that he released last year, which features some of the biggest names in pop music, as well as a few of Bocelli's friends.It opens with "Alla Gioia (Ode To Joy)," and it is followed by "Return To Love," where Ellie Goulding lends her crystalline vocals. It continues with "Un Rêve De Liberté" and a melancholic version of "Ragazzo Mio (Danny Boy)," which is sung beautifully.The 25th anniversary edition of "Il Mare Calmo Della Sera " is an added treat, and "Dormi Dormi Lullaby (featuring Jennifer Garner) is quite soothing. Equally superb is "Fall On Me," where he collaborates with his son, Matteo Bocelli.After "Vertigo With Raphael Gualazzi At The Piano," it closes with "I Am Here" and on a fitting note with the captivating "Ave Maria Pietas," which features Aida Garifullina.Si Forever: The Diamond Edition is available on Apple Music and on Amazon Music On Dec 18 and 19, Bocelli will be performing at Madison Square Garden in New York City.Overall, Andrea Bocelli and his musical friends do an excellent job lending their talents on Si Forever: The Diamond Edition. Bocelli's voice is simply glorious, and this collection garners an A rating.To learn more about Andrea Bocelli and his new music, visit his official website More about Andrea Bocelli, Si Forever The Diamond Edition, decca, Sugar Andrea Bocelli Si Forever The Diamo... decca Sugar