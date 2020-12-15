Special By By Markos Papadatos 21 mins ago in Music Andrada Popa, stylized as ANDRADA, released her soaring holiday song "Different Kind of Christmas." Digital Journal has the scoop. "I've been counting my tears, thinkin' bout the mess we've been this year, so bring a couple beers, and let's raise a toast to To the ones we’ve lost, to the bridges that we've crossed, and all the storms we’ve been through," she sings, in the opening verse, instantly luring her listeners in. In an awkward year like 2020, the lyrics of "Different Kind of Christmas" are warm and relatable. It stands out sonically and lyrically. Andrada allows her crisp, bluesy voice to shine in this song. It is well worth more than just a passing glance, and it earns two thumbs up. "Different Kind of Christmas" is available on digital service providers by To learn more about Andrada Popa, check out her Read More: "Unbreakable" by Andrada garnered a favorable review from Andrada Popa in 'Different Kind of Christmas' Photo Courtesy of Andrara Popa The music in "Different Kind of Christmas" is by Rozsdas Marius (Magic Juice) and Andrada Popa, and the lyrics were penned by Popa. It was subsequently produced by Magic Juice, and distributed by AMG SONY. It has a retro vibe to it, which adds to its appeal."I've been counting my tears, thinkin' bout the mess we've been this year, so bring a couple beers, and let's raise a toast toTo the ones we’ve lost, to the bridges that we've crossed, and all the storms we’ve been through," she sings, in the opening verse, instantly luring her listeners in.In an awkward year like 2020, the lyrics of "Different Kind of Christmas" are warm and relatable. It stands out sonically and lyrically. Andrada allows her crisp, bluesy voice to shine in this song. It is well worth more than just a passing glance, and it earns two thumbs up."Different Kind of Christmas" is available on digital service providers by clicking here To learn more about Andrada Popa, check out her official website , her Facebook page , and follow her on Instagram : "Unbreakable" by Andrada garnered a favorable review from Digital Journal More about Andrada, different kind of christmas, Song Andrada different kind of ch... Song