Review: Andrada Popa showcases 'Unbreakable' spirit in new single

By Markos Papadatos     21 hours ago in Music
Rising pop artist Andrada Popa released her music video for her catchy single "Unbreakable." Digital Journal has the scoop.
"Unbreakable" is an anthem of female empowerment. The music is by Ben Mclusky, Rozsdas Marius (Magic Juice), Andrada Popa, and the lyrics were penned by Popa. It was subsequently produced by Ben Mclusky and Magic Juice. The song's music video was directed by Isabella Szanto, and Bogdan Zamonea.
Her breathy, crystalline vocals are reminiscent of such female pop stars Ariana Grande meets Ava Max, and that should be taken as a compliment. The song is liberating, sassy, and fun.
"Unbreakable" is available on such digital service providers as Apple Music, Amazon Music, and Spotify.
The Verdict
Overall, Andrada Popa delivers on her music video for her "Unbreakable" single. It is worthy of the repeat button, and it garners an A rating. Her future in the contemporary music scene should be bright and promising. Well done.
To learn more about pop sensation Andrada Popa and her music, check out her official website, and her Facebook page, and follow her on Instagram.
