New York - On November 18, internationally recognized singer Josh Groban headlined Madison Square Garden in New York City, as part of his "Bridges" Tour.

Tony award-winning actress Idina Menzel served as his special musical guest, and she was able to warm up the stage for Groban with her trademark pipes.

Groban kicked off his set with the new song, "Bigger Than Us" from his critically acclaimed studio album Bridges, and it was followed by "You Are Loved (Don't Give Up)" and another new song "Won't Look Back."

He was able to sing his classic hits and songs from the new album with equal ease and maximum heart. After yet another new tune, "Granted," Groban dusted off the standard "Pure Imagination," and he was able to introduce it to a younger audience thanks to his dynamic voice.

"Oceano" was the song that he claimed as his personal favorite, and he captivated the audience with Billy Joel's endearing ballad "She's Always a Woman." The control that Groban maintained over his voice throughout the show was impeccable.

Menzel joined Groban for two special duets, the angelic "Lullaby," where they proved that their vocals were too good to be mortal, as well as "Falling Slowly" from Once. Equally marvelous were "Bring Him Home," "Musica del Corazon" and "River."

This evening, Groban revealed the "wonderful" country songstress Jennifer Nettles as his surprise guest. She joined him on stage for a remarkable duet of "99 Years," and he closed his set with his signature song, the inspirational "You Raise Me Up."

For his encore, Groban returned to the stage to perform "To Where You Are," and an atmospheric version of the Simon & Garfunkel classic "Bridge Over Troubled Water."

The Verdict

Overall, Josh Groban was superb at Madison Square Garden in New York City. He had the audience with him every step of the way, who were in total awe of his talent. It was a great introduction to his new album, Bridges, for anybody that hadn't heard it. Groban is worth seeing whenever he plays in town, especially since his voice is an eighth world wonder. His live set at the "World's Most Famous Arena" garnered an A rating.

Read More: Josh Groban chatted with Digital Journal about his show at Madison Square Garden and the digital transformation of the music industry.