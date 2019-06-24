Special By By Markos Papadatos 57 mins ago in Music New York - This past weekend, Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Diana Ross performed a headlining show at Radio City Music Hall in New York City. She kicked off her set with "I'm Coming Out," which was a true anthem for the LGBTQ community. It was followed by the mid-tempo "More Today Than Yesterday" and The Supremes standard "My World Is Empty Without You." One of the fan-favorite songs from the first half of the set included "Stop! In the Name of Love," where everybody was reciting the chorus verbatim and equally noteworthy and fun was "Come See About Me." She picked up the pace with the sultry "You Can't Hurry Love" and immediately broke into "Touch Me in the Morning" and "Love Child," which was sheer bliss. Of course, no Diana Ross concert is complete without "Upside Down," as well as a medley of "Love Hangover" and "Take Me Higher." She also tipped her hat to the late but great Billie Holiday with "Don't Explain." She closed with "Ain't No Mountain High Enough" and a distinct cover of the Grammy award-winning Gloria Gaynor disco classic "I Will Survive." The Verdict Overall, Diana Ross was able to captivate the Radio City Music Hall crowd with her divine vocals and signature R&B classics. The audience knew that they were in the presence of musical greatness. She is worth seeing in concert whenever she comes to each town. Her live set garnered an A rating. To learn more about Diana Ross and her music, check out her official As she took the stage, Ms. Ross was greeted with a tremendous response from the Big Apple audience. She was backed by a talented band, which included the gifted John Scarpulla on saxophone.She kicked off her set with "I'm Coming Out," which was a true anthem for the LGBTQ community. It was followed by the mid-tempo "More Today Than Yesterday" and The Supremes standard "My World Is Empty Without You."One of the fan-favorite songs from the first half of the set included "Stop! In the Name of Love," where everybody was reciting the chorus verbatim and equally noteworthy and fun was "Come See About Me."She picked up the pace with the sultry "You Can't Hurry Love" and immediately broke into "Touch Me in the Morning" and "Love Child," which was sheer bliss.Of course, no Diana Ross concert is complete without "Upside Down," as well as a medley of "Love Hangover" and "Take Me Higher." She also tipped her hat to the late but great Billie Holiday with "Don't Explain."She closed with "Ain't No Mountain High Enough" and a distinct cover of the Grammy award-winning Gloria Gaynor disco classic "I Will Survive."Overall, Diana Ross was able to captivate the Radio City Music Hall crowd with her divine vocals and signature R&B classics. The audience knew that they were in the presence of musical greatness. She is worth seeing in concert whenever she comes to each town. Her live set garnered an A rating.To learn more about Diana Ross and her music, check out her official Facebook page More about Diana Ross, Lgbtq, New york, the supremes Diana Ross Lgbtq New york the supremes