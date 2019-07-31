Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Rising singer-songwriter Amit released her breakthrough single "Forward" in mid-June of 2019. Digital Journal has the scoop. The song's lyric video was directed by Nofar Abouharon. Amit's vocals are crisp and crystalline, where the listener can recall such female recording artists as As a teenager, Amit began writing and performing her own original music before serving in the military, a standard practice for all Israelis. Her music encompasses elements of pop, alternative, R&B/soul and worldly influences. Amit remarked that working on her music gives her life, especially since it's an outlet for all of her emotions, both good and bad. "This is my purpose," she said. "Forward" by Amit is available on To learn more about This single is the first of six new songs that the Israeli-born singer-songwriter will release in the upcoming months and it will be followed by her debut EP this fall. She collaborated with emerging DJ and producer DANEON on the track.The song's lyric video was directed by Nofar Abouharon. Amit's vocals are crisp and crystalline, where the listener can recall such female recording artists as Alessia Cara and Lana Del Rey. "Forward" has a stirring vibe to it.As a teenager, Amit began writing and performing her own original music before serving in the military, a standard practice for all Israelis. Her music encompasses elements of pop, alternative, R&B/soul and worldly influences.Amit remarked that working on her music gives her life, especially since it's an outlet for all of her emotions, both good and bad. "This is my purpose," she said."Forward" by Amit is available on iTunes and on Spotify . It is worth more than just a passing glance and it earns two thumbs up.To learn more about Amit and her music, check out her official Facebook page More about Amit, Forward, Single Amit Forward Single