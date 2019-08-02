Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: 'American Idol' alumna Diana DeGarmo stunning on 'Gemini' album Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
On August 2, "American Idol" alumna Diana DeGarmo released her highly-anticipated sophomore studio album "Gemini" via Cherry Bomb Records.
Her CD opens with the mid-tempo and bubbly "Bop-A-Diddly-Do," and it is followed by "Sugar & Spice," where the listener can slightly recall Miranda Lambert, and she picks up the pace with the sizzling "Hotrod Heartthrob."
Other noteworthy songs include "Lucky in Kentucky," the soothing "Suitcase Sally" and "Stain on My Heart," which was a retro, bluesy vibe to it. The album closes with 'I Do," a stunning duet with her husband, fellow American Idol alum Ace Young, which features his rich, rumbling voice.
On August 5, DeGarmo will be performing a show at Sony Hall in New York City, where fans and listeners can expect to hear music from her new album. DeGarmo was the runner-up winner of the third season of the reality singing competition, American Idol.
Gemini is available on iTunes and on Spotify.
The Verdict
Overall, Diana DeGarmo's latest studio offering, Gemini is a breath of fresh air. It is worth more than just a passing glance since DeGarmo's range is as impressive as ever. There is a lot of variety on this project, and it showcases her upbeat personality. It garners an A rating.
To learn more about Diana DeGarmo and her music, check out her official website, and follow her on Instagram.
More about American idol, diana degarmo, gemini, Album, alumna
 
Latest News
Top News
Microsoft helps to develop the ‘high-tech’ hospital of the future
Tesla announces utility-scale energy storage product — Megapack
German schools ban Office 365 over privacy concerns: Interview Special
Nigeria's Buhari faces flak over cabinet picks
Afghan government names a team for negotiations with the Taliban
'Forgotten' Roma Holocaust marked at Auschwitz ceremony
Review: 'American Idol' alumna Diana DeGarmo stunning on 'Gemini' album Special
Air strikes stop in Syria's Idlib after truce announced
India warns tourists to leave Kashmir over 'terror' threat
Young Afghans wary as possible US-Taliban deal nears