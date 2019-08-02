Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music On August 2, "American Idol" alumna Diana DeGarmo released her highly-anticipated sophomore studio album "Gemini" via Cherry Bomb Records. Other noteworthy songs include "Lucky in Kentucky," the soothing "Suitcase Sally" and "Stain on My Heart," which was a retro, bluesy vibe to it. The album closes with 'I Do," a stunning duet with her husband, fellow American Idol alum Ace Young, which features his rich, rumbling voice. On August 5, DeGarmo will be performing a show at Gemini is available on The Verdict Overall, Diana DeGarmo's latest studio offering, Gemini is a breath of fresh air. It is worth more than just a passing glance since DeGarmo's range is as impressive as ever. There is a lot of variety on this project, and it showcases her upbeat personality. It garners an A rating. To learn more about Diana DeGarmo and her music, check out her Her CD opens with the mid-tempo and bubbly "Bop-A-Diddly-Do," and it is followed by "Sugar & Spice," where the listener can slightly recall Miranda Lambert, and she picks up the pace with the sizzling "Hotrod Heartthrob."Other noteworthy songs include "Lucky in Kentucky," the soothing "Suitcase Sally" and "Stain on My Heart," which was a retro, bluesy vibe to it. The album closes with 'I Do," a stunning duet with her husband, fellow American Idol alum Ace Young, which features his rich, rumbling voice.On August 5, DeGarmo will be performing a show at Sony Hall in New York City, where fans and listeners can expect to hear music from her new album. DeGarmo was the runner-up winner of the third season of the reality singing competition, American Idol.Gemini is available on iTunes and on Spotify Overall, Diana DeGarmo's latest studio offering, Gemini is a breath of fresh air. It is worth more than just a passing glance since DeGarmo's range is as impressive as ever. There is a lot of variety on this project, and it showcases her upbeat personality. It garners an A rating.To learn more about Diana DeGarmo and her music, check out her official website , and follow her on Instagram More about American idol, diana degarmo, gemini, Album, alumna American idol diana degarmo gemini Album alumna