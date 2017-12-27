Special By By Markos Papadatos 11 hours ago in Music Transgender club Amanda Lepore is back with her latest sultry single "Buckle Up," which is distributed by Peace Bisquit. An audio video montage, which was edited by Scott J. Heller, is available on YouTube, and it may be seen below. It features exclusive Lepore portraits by the likes of David LaChapelle, Vijat Mohindra, Josef Jasso, Karl Giant, Marco Ovando, Alvaro and Villarrubia, among others. The single was written and produced by RedTop ("Convertible"), Knifekick, Ted Ottaviano (Book Of Love), DJ Angelo "Pepe," as rising pop songstress "If I wanna use you 'Buckle Up,' hold on tight, I won't tell you twice, no. You can't even fight it, better watch out, I'm hot, ready to take on the night," Lepore sings, in the opening chorus. "Buckle Up" is available on To learn more about Amanda Lepore and her single "Buckle Up," check out her "Buckle Up" is the first release from her upcoming LEPORE. EP, which is slated for release in February of 2018. The song has a flirty and playful vibe to it, coupled wits burlesque, retro-pop swing. This bubbly tune features Lepore's unique, droll voice.An audio video montage, which was edited by Scott J. Heller, is available on YouTube, and it may be seen below. It features exclusive Lepore portraits by the likes of David LaChapelle, Vijat Mohindra, Josef Jasso, Karl Giant, Marco Ovando, Alvaro and Villarrubia, among others.The single was written and produced by RedTop ("Convertible"), Knifekick, Ted Ottaviano (Book Of Love), DJ Angelo "Pepe," as rising pop songstress Megan Vice and Lepore's long-time collaborator, Bill Coleman from Peace Bisquit "If I wanna use you 'Buckle Up,' hold on tight, I won't tell you twice, no. You can't even fight it, better watch out, I'm hot, ready to take on the night," Lepore sings, in the opening chorus."Buckle Up" is available on iTunes , and on Spotify To learn more about Amanda Lepore and her single "Buckle Up," check out her official homepage More about Amanda Lepore, Single, buckle up Amanda Lepore Single buckle up