Alter Bridge is back stronger than ever with "Walk The Sky 2.0," which includes "Last Rites" and live versions of six songs.
These new songs were recorded during the COVID-19 pandemic. It features their new song "Last Rites," and it is followed by the mid-tempo and soaring "Wouldn't You Rather" and it breaks into the spitfire "Pay No Mind."
Equally powerful is their latest single "Native Son," as well as the melancholic yet stunning "Godspeed," which is this journalist's personal favorite tune in this eclectic collection.
It closes with two enthralling live renditions of "In The Deep" and "Dying Light," where they leave their listeners wanting to hear more.
Walk The Sky 2.0 is available on Spotify and on Apple Music and on other digital service providers by clicking here. This EP is refreshing and a must for all fans of rock, hard rock and metal music. It garners two thumbs up.
