Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music On October 18, acclaimed rock group Alter Bridge released their highly-anticipated album "Walk the Sky" via Napalm Records. The highlight track on the collection is the mid-tempo yet melancholic Godspeed," which was written by Mark Tremonti in memory of his late friend. Myles Kennedy nails the lead vocals, while Tremonti joins in on the velvet harmonies, which helps elevate it to a higher level. It will certainly give listeners goosebumps. Equally noteworthy tracks are "Native Son," "Indoctrination," as well as the soaring "Walking on the Sky." After the spitfire "Tear Us Apart," it closes with yet another superb song, the powerful " Walk the Sky is available on The Verdict Overall, Alter Bridge has released an exceptional new album, Walk the Sky, with no filler tracks. Every song has its own identity and it stands out melodically and lyrically. It proves that Myles Kennedy is a true force of nature and that his fellow bandmates Mark Tremonti, Brian Marshall, and Scott Phillips, are all still at the top of their game musically. They are not afraid to be raw and vulnerable on this project, and better yet this is an album that is made to be played live from start to finish. Grab some beer or a bottle of wine and let Alter Bridge lure you in this 14-track rocking musical adventure. Walk the Sky garners an A+ rating. To learn more about Alter Bridge and Walk the Sky, check out their Read More: Earlier this month, Alter Bridge frontman Myles Kennedy chatted with Myles Kennedy performing with Slash and The Conspirators Kevin Nixon This CD, produced by Michael "Elvis" Baskette, opens with "One Life," which instantly lures the listener in the 14-track disc, and it immediately breaks into their edgy and uptempo " Wouldn't You Rather ," which is quite intense. They showcase their softer side on the power-ballad and anthemic "In the Deep."The highlight track on the collection is the mid-tempo yet melancholic Godspeed," which was written by Mark Tremonti in memory of his late friend. Myles Kennedy nails the lead vocals, while Tremonti joins in on the velvet harmonies, which helps elevate it to a higher level. It will certainly give listeners goosebumps.Equally noteworthy tracks are "Native Son," "Indoctrination," as well as the soaring "Walking on the Sky." After the spitfire "Tear Us Apart," it closes with yet another superb song, the powerful " Dying Light ."Walk the Sky is available on Apple Music and on Spotify Overall, Alter Bridge has released an exceptional new album, Walk the Sky, with no filler tracks. Every song has its own identity and it stands out melodically and lyrically. It proves that Myles Kennedy is a true force of nature and that his fellow bandmates Mark Tremonti, Brian Marshall, and Scott Phillips, are all still at the top of their game musically. They are not afraid to be raw and vulnerable on this project, and better yet this is an album that is made to be played live from start to finish. Grab some beer or a bottle of wine and let Alter Bridge lure you in this 14-track rocking musical adventure. Walk the Sky garners an A+ rating.To learn more about Alter Bridge and Walk the Sky, check out their official website and Facebook page Earlier this month, Alter Bridge frontman Myles Kennedy chatted with Digital Journal about Walk the Sky. More about alter bridge, Walk The Sky, Album, Rock, myles kennedy alter bridge Walk The Sky Album Rock myles kennedy