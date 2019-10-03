Email
Review: Alter Bridge releases powerful music video for 'Dying Light'

By Markos Papadatos     47 mins ago in Music
On October 3, acclaimed rock group Alter Bridge released their brand new music video for "Dying Light," which is featured on their new CD.
The song features lead singer Myles Kennedy's crisp and haunting vocals, while Mark Tremonti rocks the electric guitar solos. This is a track that will resonate well with the listeners and it will stick with them for a while after the song is over.
The concept of the song's music video is neat and striking. It is the closing track of their forthcoming album, Walk the Sky, which will be released on October 18 on Napalm Records.
"Dying Light" is available on Apple Music and on Spotify.
The Verdict
Overall, Alter Bridge captivates on their new music video for "Dying Light." Myles Kennedy proves that he has one of the most versatile voices in the contemporary music industry, where he is able to send chills down his listeners' spines. This is a song that stands out lyrically and sonically, and it is the perfect concluding track of their upcoming album. "Dying Light" garners an A rating.
To learn more about Alter Bridge and "Dying Light," check out their official homepage and Facebook page.
Read More: Alter Bridge performed at the PlayStation Theater in New York City on September 24.
