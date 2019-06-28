On June 28, acclaimed rock group Alter Bridges, fronted by Myles Kennedy, released their intense music video for their new single "Wouldn't You Rather."
The song is heavy and spitfire, while Myles Kennedy nails the lead vocals and the band as a whole rock on the instrumentation. The song has a haunting and eerie vibe to it, which adds to its appeal. Alter Bridge is not afraid to be real, unflinching and raw. Mark Tremonti electrifies on the guitar solo midway through the song.
Dan Sturgess did a solid job directing the music video. The song is featured on their forthcoming studio album, the highly-anticipated Walk The Sky, which will be released on October 18, 2019.
"Wouldn't You Rather" is available on iTunes and on Spotify.
The Verdict
"Wouldn't You Rather" by Alter Bridge garners 4.5 out of 5 stars. There is something in it for all fans of rock, hard rock, and even heavy metal music. They are one of the hardest-working and most gifted bands out there.
To learn more about Alter Bridge and their new music, check out their homepage and Facebook page.