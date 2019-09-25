Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music New York - On September 24, acclaimed rock group Alter Bridge performed at the PlayStation Theater in the heart of Manhattan for a great turnout. Alter Bridge kicked off their set with their newer song, the mid-tempo and intense " They continued with another new song, "Pay No Mind," from their forthcoming studio effort Walk the Sky, which was unapologetic yet catchy. "Rise Today" was empowering lyrically and sonically, while "Ghost of Days Gone By" was a true musical experience that showcased their softer side and melodies, as well as killer guitar solos. Equally impressive were "Addicted to Pain" and "Cry of Achilles." They also included their signature song "Blackbird," which is the tune that most of the band members claim as their personal favorite. They closed their PlayStation Theater set with "Metalingus" and on a fitting note with "Open Your Eyes." Alter Bridge's upcoming album, Walk the Sky, is available for pre-order on The Verdict Overall, Alter Bridge delivered a solid rock concert at the PlayStation Theater in New York City like no other. Judging from some of the new songs that they performed their upcoming CD appears to be a real musical treat. Myles Kennedy, Mark Tremonti, and the band (Brian Marshall and Scott Phillips) are worth seeing live whenever they come to town. Their high-octane set in New York City garnered an A rating. To learn more about Alter Bridge and their music, check out their This concert was originally supposed to take place at Terminal 5, but since that venue sustained a minor fire damage, it was moved to the PlayStation Theater. Alter Bridge shared the stage with such musical acts as Dirty Honey and Skillet Alter Bridge kicked off their set with their newer song, the mid-tempo and intense " Wouldn't You Rather " and it was followed by their throwback hit "Isolation" and "Buried Alive." Myles Kennedy had the Big Apple crowd with him every step of the way.They continued with another new song, "Pay No Mind," from their forthcoming studio effort Walk the Sky, which was unapologetic yet catchy. "Rise Today" was empowering lyrically and sonically, while "Ghost of Days Gone By" was a true musical experience that showcased their softer side and melodies, as well as killer guitar solos.Equally impressive were "Addicted to Pain" and "Cry of Achilles." They also included their signature song "Blackbird," which is the tune that most of the band members claim as their personal favorite. They closed their PlayStation Theater set with "Metalingus" and on a fitting note with "Open Your Eyes."Alter Bridge's upcoming album, Walk the Sky, is available for pre-order on Apple Music Overall, Alter Bridge delivered a solid rock concert at the PlayStation Theater in New York City like no other. Judging from some of the new songs that they performed their upcoming CD appears to be a real musical treat. Myles Kennedy, Mark Tremonti, and the band (Brian Marshall and Scott Phillips) are worth seeing live whenever they come to town. Their high-octane set in New York City garnered an A rating.To learn more about Alter Bridge and their music, check out their official website More about alter bridge, New york, Rock, playstation theater, myles kennedy alter bridge New york Rock playstation theater myles kennedy