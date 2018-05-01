Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music On April 27, Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Aloe Blacc released his new single "Brooklyn in the Summer" via XIX Recordings/Interscope Records. Blacc's breakthrough studio album, Lift Your Spirit, debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 all-genre charts, and "Wake Me Up," his collaboration with world renowned DJ and producer Avicii catapulted him to super-stardom. ("Wake Me Up" peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts, and it reached No. 1 in many countries all over the world). Most recently, the R&B musician served as the guide for the MacGillivray Freeman/Brand USA film America's Musical Journey, where Blacc traveled all over the country, and traced the roots of the country's music and he followed the footsteps of Louis Armstrong. The Verdict Overall, Aloe Blacc charms on his new single "Brooklyn in the Summer." His voice is smooth as silk, and the song is definitely a keeper. It garners an A rating. To learn more about Aloe Blacc and his new single "Brooklyn in the Summer," check out his "Brooklyn in the Summer" was co-penned by Blacc, and it is the lead single from his forthcoming studio album, which will be released later in 2018. Blacc's rich vocals on "Brooklyn in the Summer" are bluesy and sultry. It has a retro Earth, Wind & Fire meets Bruno Mars vibe to it.Blacc's breakthrough studio album, Lift Your Spirit, debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 all-genre charts, and "Wake Me Up," his collaboration with world renowned DJ and producer Avicii catapulted him to super-stardom. ("Wake Me Up" peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts, and it reached No. 1 in many countries all over the world).Most recently, the R&B musician served as the guide for the MacGillivray Freeman/Brand USA film America's Musical Journey, where Blacc traveled all over the country, and traced the roots of the country's music and he followed the footsteps of Louis Armstrong.Overall, Aloe Blacc charms on his new single "Brooklyn in the Summer." His voice is smooth as silk, and the song is definitely a keeper. It garners an A rating.To learn more about Aloe Blacc and his new single "Brooklyn in the Summer," check out his official website , and follow him on Facebook More about Aloe Blacc, Brooklyn in the Summer, Single, wake me up, avicii Aloe Blacc Brooklyn in the Summ... Single wake me up avicii