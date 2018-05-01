Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: Aloe Blacc will melt your heart with 'Brooklyn in the Summer' Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
On April 27, Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Aloe Blacc released his new single "Brooklyn in the Summer" via XIX Recordings/Interscope Records.
"Brooklyn in the Summer" was co-penned by Blacc, and it is the lead single from his forthcoming studio album, which will be released later in 2018.
Blacc's rich vocals on "Brooklyn in the Summer" are bluesy and sultry. It has a retro Earth, Wind & Fire meets Bruno Mars vibe to it.
Blacc's breakthrough studio album, Lift Your Spirit, debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 all-genre charts, and "Wake Me Up," his collaboration with world renowned DJ and producer Avicii catapulted him to super-stardom. ("Wake Me Up" peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts, and it reached No. 1 in many countries all over the world).
Most recently, the R&B musician served as the guide for the MacGillivray Freeman/Brand USA film America's Musical Journey, where Blacc traveled all over the country, and traced the roots of the country's music and he followed the footsteps of Louis Armstrong.
The Verdict
Overall, Aloe Blacc charms on his new single "Brooklyn in the Summer." His voice is smooth as silk, and the song is definitely a keeper. It garners an A rating.
To learn more about Aloe Blacc and his new single "Brooklyn in the Summer," check out his official website, and follow him on Facebook.
More about Aloe Blacc, Brooklyn in the Summer, Single, wake me up, avicii
 
Latest News
Top News
Apple deleted post hints at plans to cut Qualcomm, Intel chips
DJ Avicii death a suicide: report
Chaos and colour in May Day rallies across the globe
With the New Glenn, Blue Origin now competes with SpaceX
Dire Straits' John Illsley talks Rock Hall induction and future Special
Bitcoin price slumps down below $9,000 level
Digital transformation: Time to be optimistic says Dell
U.S. moves up to second place in global renewables market
Dan 'Tito' Davis opens up about real-life memoir 'Gringo' Special
Review: Ricky Cook discusses 'Thanks a Lot Loretta' album, Dolly Parton Special