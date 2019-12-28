Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Westbury - On December 27, the Queen tribute band Almost Queen performed at The Theatre at Westbury on Long Island, for a great turnout. Their eclectic set included all of the Queen classics and they put on a rocking, high-octane show. Almost Queen displayed a great deal of energy on "I Want It All," as well as "The Show Must Go On" and the dynamic "Somebody to Love." Joseph Russo was transformative vocally as Freddie Mercury, while Steve Leonard, John Cappadona and Randy Gregg were exceptional as Brian May, Roger Taylor and John Deacon respectively. Equally impressive were "Another One Bites the Dust," "Crazy Little Thing Called Love," "Radio Ga Ga," as well as "Fat Bottomed Girls" and "Under Pressure," both of which were fun singalongs for the audience. Of course, no Almost Queen complete is complete without such powerhouse rock tunes as "Bohemian Rhapsody," "We Will Rock You" and "We Are the Champions." Almost Queen proves that they are one of the best Queen tribute bands out there, and they do these classic recordings justice. The entire band rocked as a whole, and their live set at The Theatre at Westbury earned two giant thumbs up. Well done. To learn more about Last night, Almost Queen made history at the Long Island venue since they were the first tribute band to ever completely sell out the theater in the round.Their eclectic set included all of the Queen classics and they put on a rocking, high-octane show. Almost Queen displayed a great deal of energy on "I Want It All," as well as "The Show Must Go On" and the dynamic "Somebody to Love."Joseph Russo was transformative vocally as Freddie Mercury, while Steve Leonard, John Cappadona and Randy Gregg were exceptional as Brian May, Roger Taylor and John Deacon respectively.Equally impressive were "Another One Bites the Dust," "Crazy Little Thing Called Love," "Radio Ga Ga," as well as "Fat Bottomed Girls" and "Under Pressure," both of which were fun singalongs for the audience.Of course, no Almost Queen complete is complete without such powerhouse rock tunes as "Bohemian Rhapsody," "We Will Rock You" and "We Are the Champions."Almost Queen proves that they are one of the best Queen tribute bands out there, and they do these classic recordings justice. The entire band rocked as a whole, and their live set at The Theatre at Westbury earned two giant thumbs up. Well done.To learn more about Almost Queen and their show dates, check out their official website and their Facebook page More about Almost Queen, westbury, Long island, Rock, Queen Almost Queen westbury Long island Rock Queen