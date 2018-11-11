Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Wantagh - On November 10, Queen tribute band Almost Queen performed at Mulcahy's Pub and Concert Hall in Wantagh for an excellent turnout. They kicked off their set with the up-tempo version of "We Will Rock You," as they greeted their Long Island audience. Their presence was met with a raucous response. Equally fun were "Killer Queen" and "Somebody to Love." They had the Wantagh audience with them every step of the way. Joseph Russo's voice was impressive as he was able to nail the high notes and low notes with equal ease, and he made it seem effortless. They continued with the edgy "Another One Bites the Dust," as well as "You're My Best Friend" and "I Want It All." There was definitely a feeling of nostalgia in the venue. Their show at Mulcahy's was highly eclectic with such diverse tunes as "Crazy Little Thing Called Love," "Fat Bottomed Girls," "Keep Yourself Alive," as well as "Under Pressure," which is this journalist's all-time favorite Queen tune. The powerhouse songs of the night included "Bohemian Rhapsody," "We Will Rock You" and of course, "We Are the Champions." The Verdict Overall, Almost Queen proved that they are the best Queen tribute act around. Joseph Russo was transformative as Freddie Mercury, and that is a very hard musician to emulate, and the other band members were just as superb in their own right. Almost Queen captured the essence of Queen's classic songs both from a sonic and lyric standpoint. Their show was high-energy and fun, and they are worth checking out in a live setting. They earned an A rating. To learn more about Almost Queen, their music and their tour dates, check out their In the tribute act Almost Queen, Joseph Russo portrays Freddie Mercury, Steve Leonard is Brian May, John Cappadona is drummer Roger Taylor and Randy Gregg as John Deacon.They kicked off their set with the up-tempo version of "We Will Rock You," as they greeted their Long Island audience. Their presence was met with a raucous response.Equally fun were "Killer Queen" and "Somebody to Love." They had the Wantagh audience with them every step of the way. Joseph Russo's voice was impressive as he was able to nail the high notes and low notes with equal ease, and he made it seem effortless.They continued with the edgy "Another One Bites the Dust," as well as "You're My Best Friend" and "I Want It All." There was definitely a feeling of nostalgia in the venue.Their show at Mulcahy's was highly eclectic with such diverse tunes as "Crazy Little Thing Called Love," "Fat Bottomed Girls," "Keep Yourself Alive," as well as "Under Pressure," which is this journalist's all-time favorite Queen tune.The powerhouse songs of the night included "Bohemian Rhapsody," "We Will Rock You" and of course, "We Are the Champions."Overall, Almost Queen proved that they are the best Queen tribute act around. Joseph Russo was transformative as Freddie Mercury, and that is a very hard musician to emulate, and the other band members were just as superb in their own right.Almost Queen captured the essence of Queen's classic songs both from a sonic and lyric standpoint. Their show was high-energy and fun, and they are worth checking out in a live setting. They earned an A rating.To learn more about Almost Queen, their music and their tour dates, check out their official homepage , and their Facebook page More about Almost Queen, mulcahy's, Long island, Queen Almost Queen mulcahy s Long island Queen