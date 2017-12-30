Special By By Markos Papadatos 7 hours ago in Music Wantagh - On December 29, the Blink-182 tribute band All The Blink Things performed at Mulcahy's Pub and Concert Hall, for a great turnout of fans. Lou Peragine made the opening remarks, as he welcomed everybody for coming to see them at Mulcahy's, where this marked their inaugural time at the venue, but hopefully not their last. They opened with the vituperative "Family Reunion," and immediately broke into such fun Blink tunes as "First Date" (with Steve on lead vocals) and "The Rock Show" with Lou singing lead. They kept that energy going with "Going Away to College," which is the Blink song that Lou claimed as his personal favorite. Other noteworthy songs included their signature anthem "What's My Age Again?" as well as "Man Overboard," "Dysentery Gary," "Man Overboard"; moreover, their set included Blink's sophisticated songs such as "Adam's Song," the melancholic "I Miss You," and "Stay Together For The Kids." After "The Country Song," All The Blink Things, closed with their popular hit "All The Small Things," which was a fun singalong and "Dammit." The Verdict Overall, All The Blink Things did every major Blink 182 song known to man. They showed Mulcahy's how to have a great time, and their music resonated well with the fans. They earned an A rating for a solid Blink-182 punk rock show. Well done. To learn more about All The Blink Things, check out their Read More: All three musicians were incredible as Blink-182's Mark Hoppus (Lou Peragine), Tom DeLonge (Steve Como) and Travis Barker (Nick Rice). They had their stage antics to the tee, and they appealed to the younger, millennial crowd.Lou Peragine made the opening remarks, as he welcomed everybody for coming to see them at Mulcahy's, where this marked their inaugural time at the venue, but hopefully not their last.They opened with the vituperative "Family Reunion," and immediately broke into such fun Blink tunes as "First Date" (with Steve on lead vocals) and "The Rock Show" with Lou singing lead. They kept that energy going with "Going Away to College," which is the Blink song that Lou claimed as his personal favorite.Other noteworthy songs included their signature anthem "What's My Age Again?" as well as "Man Overboard," "Dysentery Gary," "Man Overboard"; moreover, their set included Blink's sophisticated songs such as "Adam's Song," the melancholic "I Miss You," and "Stay Together For The Kids."After "The Country Song," All The Blink Things, closed with their popular hit "All The Small Things," which was a fun singalong and "Dammit."Overall, All The Blink Things did every major Blink 182 song known to man. They showed Mulcahy's how to have a great time, and their music resonated well with the fans. They earned an A rating for a solid Blink-182 punk rock show. Well done.To learn more about All The Blink Things, check out their Facebook page Lou Peragine of All The Blink Things chatted with Digital Journal. More about All The Blink Things, Mulcahy's Pub and Concert Hall, Blink182 All The Blink Things Mulcahy s Pub and Co... Blink182