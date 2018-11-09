This album was released less than one month following the tragic death of lead guitarist and founding member Oli Herbert. It opens with the aggressive, heavy track "F**k Love," and it is followed by the lively "Everything’s Wrong," which is comprised of strong melodies, and the spitfire "Blood I Spill."
"Broken" is a liberating tune, and other noteworthy cuts include "Wasteland" and the melodically-stunning "Alone In The Darkness."
Equally infectious is "Just Tell Me Something, their soaring collaboration with Danny Worsnop, the lead singer of Asking Alexandria and We Are Harlot.
The new All That Remains
album closes with the mid-tempo "I Meant What I Said" and the refreshing title cut, "Victim Of The New Disease," which is heavy and rocking at the same time.
Victim of the New Disease
is available on iTunes
.
The Verdict
Overall, All That Remains
delivers on their new album, Victim of the New Disease
. This collection is one of their most compelling music works to date. It garners 4.5 out of 5 stars.
For more information on All That Remains and their new album, check out their official homepage
.