Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: All That Remains releases spitfire 'Victim of the New Disease' CD Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     45 mins ago in Music
On November 9, heavy metal band All That Remains released their new studio offering "Victim of the New Disease" via Razor & Tie.
This album was released less than one month following the tragic death of lead guitarist and founding member Oli Herbert. It opens with the aggressive, heavy track "F**k Love," and it is followed by the lively "Everything’s Wrong," which is comprised of strong melodies, and the spitfire "Blood I Spill."
"Broken" is a liberating tune, and other noteworthy cuts include "Wasteland" and the melodically-stunning "Alone In The Darkness."
Equally infectious is "Just Tell Me Something, their soaring collaboration with Danny Worsnop, the lead singer of Asking Alexandria and We Are Harlot.
The new All That Remains album closes with the mid-tempo "I Meant What I Said" and the refreshing title cut, "Victim Of The New Disease," which is heavy and rocking at the same time.
Victim of the New Disease is available on iTunes.
The Verdict
Overall, All That Remains delivers on their new album, Victim of the New Disease. This collection is one of their most compelling music works to date. It garners 4.5 out of 5 stars.
For more information on All That Remains and their new album, check out their official homepage.
More about all that remains, Victim of the New Disease, Album, oli herbert
 
Latest News
Top News
MovetheDial's first Global Summit puts women in tech spotlight
Conjoined Bhutanese twins separated in Australia surgery
Hawking auction raises astronomical sum
Review: ‘The Grinch’ appreciates and builds up from its roots Special
Boeing jet crash-lands at Guyana airport, 10 injured
Orchestra brings message of peace to divided America
Trump slams decision to halt Keystone XL pipeline construction
BlackBerry bounces back as a cybersecurity consultancy
Migrant caravan fragments as hundreds return to the road
Explosive California wildfire wipes out town of Paradise