All Souls released their self-titled debut album, "All Souls," on February 9 via Sunyata Records, which is Barrett from Screaming Trees/Mean Season's label.

All Souls is comprised of Meg Castellanos and Antonio Aguilar from Totimoshi, Fatso Jetson/Desert Sessions' Tony Tornay and Black Elk's Erik Trammell. They are a melodic, guitar-driven rock group from Los Angeles, California.

Their album opens with the spitfire "Party Night," and it is followed by the mid-tempo "Never Know," as well as the upbeat "Money Man."

"Silence" is an instrumental masterpiece, while they slow the pace down for "Rename The Room," as they display their soothing vocals. This song is a must for any fans of rock ballads. Equally powerful is "The Ghost Is Flying Home."

After the electrifying "Sadist/Servant," it closes with the melodically stunning "Reveille" and "Time Bomb," where they save one of the best songs for last, thus leaving their listeners yearning for more.

All Souls' new album is available on Amazon and on iTunes.

The Verdict

Overall, the new All Souls album is solid from start to finish. Although it only contains nine songs, they are all high-quality tracks, and there is a lot of variety on this musical effort, where every song has its own identity. This album earns 4.5 out of 5 stars.

To learn more about All Souls and their new CD, check out their official Facebook page, and their website.