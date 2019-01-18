Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music On January 18, 2019, All Hail The Silence released their highly-anticipated new studio effort "Daggers". Digital Journal has the scoop. The upbeat and infectious "The Alarm" is bound to be a fan favorite, and equally glorious is "Diamonds in the Snow," which is this journalist's personal favorite track on the collection. Christian Burns' vocals on "The Alarm" are reminiscent of Bono from U2 meets Jared Leto (Thirty Seconds to Mars) and that ought to be taken as a major compliment. "Looking Glass" is a great deal of fun. "City Lovers" is nostalgic with a retro '80s vibe to it, and their album closes on an atmospheric note with "Safety in Numbers" and the catchy "Time." All Hail The Silence's new album is available on The Verdict Overall, All Hail The Silence delivers on their latest studio offering, Daggers. Christian Burns nails the vocals, and BT's production is solid throughout. All 14 songs are well-crafted, and there are no filler tracks. This album garners an A rating. To learn more about All Hail The Silence and their new music, check out their A musical duo, All Hail The Silence is made up of Grammy-nominated electronic producer BT and Christian Burns of the English pop trio BBMak. The album opens with "Stand Together" and it is followed by the melodically stunning "Temptation" and the mellow "Talk."The upbeat and infectious "The Alarm" is bound to be a fan favorite, and equally glorious is "Diamonds in the Snow," which is this journalist's personal favorite track on the collection. Christian Burns' vocals on "The Alarm" are reminiscent of Bono from U2 meets Jared Leto (Thirty Seconds to Mars) and that ought to be taken as a major compliment."Looking Glass" is a great deal of fun. "City Lovers" is nostalgic with a retro '80s vibe to it, and their album closes on an atmospheric note with "Safety in Numbers" and the catchy "Time."All Hail The Silence's new album is available on iTunes and on Spotify Overall, All Hail The Silence delivers on their latest studio offering, Daggers. Christian Burns nails the vocals, and BT's production is solid throughout. All 14 songs are well-crafted, and there are no filler tracks. This album garners an A rating.To learn more about All Hail The Silence and their new music, check out their Facebook page More about All Hail The Silence, daggers, Album, BBMak, Christian Burns All Hail The Silence daggers Album BBMak Christian Burns