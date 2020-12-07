Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music AVTR released their sassy music video for "Queen." Digital Journal has the scoop. It is a revolutionary 3D Los Angeles-based all-female music group. They made their first public appearance at Helsinki Fashion Week 2020 in the Digital Village. This marked the first time that the avatars appeared in public to support sustainable fashion. Musically, they have a distinct, catchy sound. It is evident that this is the music of the future. The song's music video for "Queen" is playful, upbeat, and a great deal of fun. It is exactly what the world needs during these trying times. It has a neat animated concept behind it, and it may be seen below. In the "Queen" music video, AVTR is engaged in a life-sized chess battle with an unseen human opponent. They are able to blend fantasy with realism, juxtaposed with their music quite well. "Queen" is available on To learn more about the group AVTR, follow them on AVTR release 'Queen' AVTR AVTR is the avatar girl music group, which consists of Amaya Rush, Valentina Verse, Tera Bang, and Ryda Rhymes. The first letter of each of their names composes AVTR. They are four fierce female and fictional artists just trying to live authentically in a virtual world.They made their first public appearance at Helsinki Fashion Week 2020 in the Digital Village. This marked the first time that the avatars appeared in public to support sustainable fashion. Musically, they have a distinct, catchy sound. It is evident that this is the music of the future.The song's music video for "Queen" is playful, upbeat, and a great deal of fun. It is exactly what the world needs during these trying times. It has a neat animated concept behind it, and it may be seen below.In the "Queen" music video, AVTR is engaged in a life-sized chess battle with an unseen human opponent. They are able to blend fantasy with realism, juxtaposed with their music quite well."Queen" is available on Apple Music Tidal , and on Spotify . It garners two thumbs up. Well done.To learn more about the group AVTR, follow them on Instagram and on TikTok More about AVTR, Music, Video, Queen AVTR Music Video Queen