Special By By Markos Papadatos 2 hours ago in Music Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Alice Cooper performed at the Tilles Center for the Performing Arts, and he gave Long Island a night of music to remember. He took his fans on a trip down memory lane to the late '80s with the spitfire "He's Back (The Man Behind the Mask)." The highlight performance was his vivacious version of "Poison," which is this journalist's all-time favorite Alice Cooper tune, and he nailed it as always. Equally incredible was Nita Strauss's killer guitar solo, which left many fans in total awe of her talent. It was followed by "Roses on White Lace," the uptempo "My Stars" and "Black Widow Jam," which was simply electrifying. After the eerie and downtempo "I Love the Dead," he closed with "Escape" and "Teenage Frankenstein." For his encore, the iconic rocker belted out "Under My Wheels" and his signature tune "School's Out," where he left his fans and listeners wanting to hear more. The Verdict Overall, Alice Cooper was able to rock hard at the Tilles Center for the Performing Arts on Long Island. His show was theatrical, high-energy and entertaining. His live set garnered two giant thumbs up. To learn more about veteran rock star Alice Cooper and his tour dates, check out his Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Affectionately known as "The Godfather of Shock Rock," he opened his show with "Feed My Frankenstein," and he continued with "No More Mr. Nice Guy" and the infectious "Bed of Nails."He took his fans on a trip down memory lane to the late '80s with the spitfire "He's Back (The Man Behind the Mask)." The highlight performance was his vivacious version of "Poison," which is this journalist's all-time favorite Alice Cooper tune, and he nailed it as always. Equally incredible was Nita Strauss's killer guitar solo, which left many fans in total awe of her talent.It was followed by "Roses on White Lace," the uptempo "My Stars" and "Black Widow Jam," which was simply electrifying. After the eerie and downtempo "I Love the Dead," he closed with "Escape" and "Teenage Frankenstein."For his encore, the iconic rocker belted out "Under My Wheels" and his signature tune "School's Out," where he left his fans and listeners wanting to hear more.Overall, Alice Cooper was able to rock hard at the Tilles Center for the Performing Arts on Long Island. His show was theatrical, high-energy and entertaining. His live set garnered two giant thumbs up.To learn more about veteran rock star Alice Cooper and his tour dates, check out his official website : Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Alice Cooper in August of 2018. More about Alice cooper, Long island, Tilles Center, Rock and Roll, Hall of fame Alice cooper Long island Tilles Center Rock and Roll Hall of fame godfather of shock r...