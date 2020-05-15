Veteran rock star Alice Cooper releases his anthemic new music video for his single "Don't Give Up." Digital Journal has the scoop.
Affectionately known as "The Godfather of Shock Rock," Cooper soars on "Don't Give Up." Its lyrics are compelling and relevant, and it has a stirring vibe to it. Cooper only gets better with age and experience.
A Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, Cooper noted that "Don’t Give Up" is a song about what we have all been going through right now and it's about "keeping our heads up" and "fighting back together."
"Don't Give Up" is available on digital service providers by clicking here.
The Verdict
Overall, "Don't Give Up" by Alice Cooper is an ode to perseverance and hope. It is exactly the song that we need in these trying times and it garners an A rating.
