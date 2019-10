Special By By Markos Papadatos 54 mins ago in Music Rising indie-pop artist Alexander 23 released his breakthrough EP "I'm Sorry I Love You" via the record label Interscope Records. "Mars" is a crisp and unflinching vocal performance, while he slows down the tempo on the sultry "Girl." After the melancholic " Alexander 23 acknowledged that this EP is about such subjects as love, loss, lust, lies, and laughs. There is a rawness and an honesty to his lyrics and melodies. On December 12, he will be performing at Brooklyn Steel in Brooklyn, New York. I'm Sorry I Love You is available on The Verdict Overall, I'm Sorry I Love You by To learn more about Alexander 23 and his new EP, check out his The EP opens with "Dirty AF1s," and it is followed by the mid-tempo, catchy tune "See You Later," which is about a bittersweet farewell. It immediately breaks into the nonchalant "The Internet," which is witty, clever and a great deal of fun."Mars" is a crisp and unflinching vocal performance, while he slows down the tempo on the sultry "Girl." After the melancholic " When I Die ," it continues with "20 Something." It closes with the controlled, expressive and soothing"High School," as well as "Sad."Alexander 23 acknowledged that this EP is about such subjects as love, loss, lust, lies, and laughs. There is a rawness and an honesty to his lyrics and melodies.On December 12, he will be performing at Brooklyn Steel in Brooklyn, New York.I'm Sorry I Love You is available on Apple Music and on Spotify Overall, I'm Sorry I Love You by Alexander 23 is compelling and solid. There is a lot of variety on this nine-track EP. It garners four out of five stars.To learn more about Alexander 23 and his new EP, check out his official website More about Alexander 23, Ep, I'm Sorry I Love You Alexander 23 Ep I m Sorry I Love You