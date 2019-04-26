Email
article imageReview: Alexander 23 releases melancholic pop single 'When I Die' Special

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
On April 26, rising pop artist Alexander 23 released his new single "When I Die" via the record label, Interscope Records.
This is the follow-up to his debut track, "Dirty AF1s." A Chicago-based artist, Alexander 23's vocals on "When I Die" are crisp and sultry, where the listener can slightly recall Andy Grammer, and that should be taken as a compliment. His falsetto is impressive, coupled by the song's upbeat drumming.
It has a stirring vibe to it, and it is filled with raw emotions as the tune focuses on self-reflection. It is accompanied by a clever lyric video. "When I Die" is available on iTunes and on Spotify.
The Verdict
Overall, Alexander 23 has released a solid new single "When I Die." This tune inspires listeners to be the best versions of themselves, and it is sonically and lyrically moving. The one thing that is certain is that Interscope Records recognizes true talent. Hopefully, this tune is a harbinger of bigger and better things to come for Alexander 23 in the near future. His song "When I Die" garners four out of five stars.
To learn more about emerging pop artist Alexander 23 and his music, check out his official Facebook page and his website.
