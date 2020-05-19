Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: Alexander 23 releases 'IDK You Yet' animated music video Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
On May 19, Alexander 23 released his brand new animated music video for "IDK You Yet" via Interscope Records. Digital Journal has the scoop.
His new music video may be seen on his official YouTube channel below, and it is certainly worth checking out due to its stirring vibe. Alexander 23 allows his crisp, sultry voice to shine on this haunting track, and he is not afraid to be raw and vulnerable.
Many things have happened since Alexander 23 debuted his first song last year. He has over 4.5 million monthly listeners on Spotify and he is the face of their "Pop Rising" playlist; moreover, he is No. 8 on Rolling Stone's Breakthrough 25 chart.
Alexander 23 has toured with such artists as mxmtoon, Alec Benjamin, Omar Apollo, and he was supposed to tour with LAUV this summer before the COVID-19 pandemic hit the world.
In addition, he is a songwriter for many recording artists under the indie-pop umbrella including Role Model, mxmtoon, Max Leon, and AJ Mitchell, among others.
"IDK You Yet" is available on Apple Music and on Spotify.
To learn more about rising Alexander 23 and his music, check out his official website and his Facebook page.
Read More: Alexander 23's I'm Sorry I Love You EP garnered a favorable review from Digital Journal this past fall.
Rising artist Alexander 23
Rising artist Alexander 23
Julian Burgueño
More about Alexander 23, Video, Music, interscope, Records
 
Latest News
Top News
Canada, US border closure extended until June 21: Trudeau
Review: Alexander 23 releases 'IDK You Yet' animated music video Special
Britain, US denounce Russia's role in Libya conflict
Eight Afghan soldiers die fighting off Taliban attack on key city
Brazil indigenous tribe fights coronavirus with plants
Mass evacuations in India, Bangladesh ahead of 'Super Cyclone'
Post-COVID-19 working: The end of passwords? Special
Legal employees report lower productivity in COVID-19 world
Review: Jillian Edwards shines on refreshing 'Meadow' EP Special
Facial Recognition: Man abducted as child in China reunited with parents after 32 years