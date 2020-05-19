Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music On May 19, Alexander 23 released his brand new animated music video for "IDK You Yet" via Interscope Records. Digital Journal has the scoop. Many things have happened since Alexander 23 debuted his first song last year. He has over 4.5 million monthly listeners on Spotify and he is the face of their "Pop Rising" playlist; moreover, he is No. 8 on Rolling Stone's Breakthrough 25 chart. Alexander 23 has toured with such artists as mxmtoon, Alec Benjamin, Omar Apollo, and he was supposed to tour with LAUV this summer before the COVID-19 pandemic hit the world. In addition, he is a songwriter for many recording artists under the indie-pop umbrella including Role Model, mxmtoon, Max Leon, and AJ Mitchell, among others. "IDK You Yet" is available on To learn more about rising Read More: Alexander 23's I'm Sorry I Love You EP garnered a favorable review from Rising artist Alexander 23 Julian Burgueño His new music video may be seen on his official YouTube channel below, and it is certainly worth checking out due to its stirring vibe. Alexander 23 allows his crisp, sultry voice to shine on this haunting track, and he is not afraid to be raw and vulnerable.Many things have happened since Alexander 23 debuted his first song last year. He has over 4.5 million monthly listeners on Spotify and he is the face of their "Pop Rising" playlist; moreover, he is No. 8 on Rolling Stone's Breakthrough 25 chart.Alexander 23 has toured with such artists as mxmtoon, Alec Benjamin, Omar Apollo, and he was supposed to tour with LAUV this summer before the COVID-19 pandemic hit the world.In addition, he is a songwriter for many recording artists under the indie-pop umbrella including Role Model, mxmtoon, Max Leon, and AJ Mitchell, among others."IDK You Yet" is available on Apple Music and on Spotify To learn more about rising Alexander 23 and his music, check out his official website and his Facebook page : Alexander 23's I'm Sorry I Love You EP garnered a favorable review from Digital Journal this past fall. More about Alexander 23, Video, Music, interscope, Records Alexander 23 Video Music interscope Records IDK You Yet