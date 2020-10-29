Special By By Markos Papadatos 16 hours ago in Music Singer-songwriter Alex Stern released her new music video for her new single "John Wayne" on October 29. Digital Journal has the scoop. "Bringing my song to life with this video is truly a full-circle moment," Stern said. "Thinking back to when we wrote it, it means everything to be able to share it on a whole new level with my listeners." Stern allows her rich, husky voice to shine on her mid-tempo single "John Wayne." She maintains good control over her voice throughout the entire song. The radio stations ought to give "John Wayne" and Stern's music the radio airplay that it rightfully deserves. She is one of the most underrated female artists in the contemporary country music genre. "John Wayne" is available on For more information on singer-songwriter Alex Stern and her new music, check out her The song was co-penned by Stern, Reed Pittman, and Brian Donkers. She is able to lure her listeners in from the opening verse."Bringing my song to life with this video is truly a full-circle moment," Stern said. "Thinking back to when we wrote it, it means everything to be able to share it on a whole new level with my listeners."Stern allows her rich, husky voice to shine on her mid-tempo single "John Wayne." She maintains good control over her voice throughout the entire song. The radio stations ought to give "John Wayne" and Stern's music the radio airplay that it rightfully deserves. She is one of the most underrated female artists in the contemporary country music genre."John Wayne" is available on Apple Music Amazon Music , and on Spotify . It garners two thumbs up.For more information on singer-songwriter Alex Stern and her new music, check out her official homepage Facebook page , and follow her on Instagram More about Alex Stern, Singersongwriter, John wayne, Video, Single Alex Stern Singersongwriter John wayne Video Single