Connecticut singer-songwriter Alex Shillo is back with his new radio single "Friday Night," which he released independently.
This should not be confused with Eric Paslay's upbeat country tune of the same night. Shillo's song is all original, and it is a mellow ballad, coupled with catchy instrumentals from such acclaimed musicians as Tommy Byrnes (lead guitar), Andy Cichon
(bass) and Chuck Burgi (drums), all of which perform in Billy Joel's live band.
Most recently, Shillo performed "Friday Night" at The Paramount in Huntington this past January, where Shillo opened for the Billy Joel tribute band, Big Shot. His new song received a warm reception from the Long Island audience.
The Verdict
Overall, "Friday Night" is certainly one of Alex Shillo's best musical works to date. His music deserves more than just a passing glance. The song garners 4.5 out of 5 stars.
To learn more about Alex Shillo, check out his official website.
