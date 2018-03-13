Special By By Markos Papadatos 2 hours ago in Music British soul singer-songwriter Alex Hepburn has released her new music video for her sultry single "I Believe," which is worth checking out. "I'm more than just the numbers, on a paycheck, working hard don't pay , just to live less , oh my God I'm waiting for the recess , give me strength to change my life, I need this, I need this," she sings, in one of the verses. Her vocals are expressive, raw and bluesy, where the listener can recall Andra Day meets Amy Winehouse. The song certainly has a retro soul vibe to it, and she forms a strong connection with her listening audience. Hepburn was inspired by her mother to explore singing and songwriter, as a way to cope with the trauma and anxiety following her father's death, as well as the suicide of her younger sister, both of which happened within weeks of each other. She has toured with global music star Bruno Mars. "I Believe" is available on The Verdict Overall, Alex Hepburn delights on her soulful single "I Believe." The song is simultaneously liberating and inspirational. Grab a bottle of wine, and let her ambitious, blues-soaked vocals lure you in. "I Believe" garners an A rating. To learn more about London born singer-songwriter Alex Hepburn and her music, check out her The music video for "I Believe" was directed by Sashinski, and it was subsequently produced by Familia Films. What makes the tune even more compelling is that it samples Aretha Franklin's "People Get Ready," which is quite sensational."I'm more than just the numbers, on a paycheck, working hard don't pay , just to live less , oh my God I'm waiting for the recess , give me strength to change my life, I need this, I need this," she sings, in one of the verses.Her vocals are expressive, raw and bluesy, where the listener can recall Andra Day meets Amy Winehouse. The song certainly has a retro soul vibe to it, and she forms a strong connection with her listening audience.Hepburn was inspired by her mother to explore singing and songwriter, as a way to cope with the trauma and anxiety following her father's death, as well as the suicide of her younger sister, both of which happened within weeks of each other. She has toured with global music star Bruno Mars."I Believe" is available on iTunes Overall, Alex Hepburn delights on her soulful single "I Believe." The song is simultaneously liberating and inspirational. Grab a bottle of wine, and let her ambitious, blues-soaked vocals lure you in. "I Believe" garners an A rating.To learn more about London born singer-songwriter Alex Hepburn and her music, check out her official homepage More about Alex Hepburn, Single, i believe, British, Soul Alex Hepburn Single i believe British Soul Aretha franklin