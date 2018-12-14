Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Rising country artist Alex Hall has covered the Christmas classic "Blue Christmas" by Elvis Presley, and the result is magical. He acknowledged that he has "always been obsessed with Elvis Presley." A native of Georgia, Hall will be releasing new music in the new year. "Blue Christmas" by Alex Hall is available on The Verdict Overall, it is evident that Elvis Presley and his music had a profound impact on country singer-songwriter To learn more about Alex Hall and his music, check out his Read More: Digital Journal reviewed Alex Hall's country single " Hall allows his harking vocals to shine on "Blue Christmas." It will certainly put his fans and country listeners in the holiday spirit. His rendition is smooth and bluesy. He took a risk covering this perennial Elvis Presley holiday standard, and it is safe to say that this risk has paid off, as he does the song justice.He acknowledged that he has "always been obsessed with Elvis Presley." A native of Georgia, Hall will be releasing new music in the new year."Blue Christmas" by Alex Hall is available on iTunes and on Spotify Overall, it is evident that Elvis Presley and his music had a profound impact on country singer-songwriter Alex Hall . His acoustic version of "Blue Christmas" is simply glorious, and a fitting homage to the "King of Rock and Roll." It is raw, authentic and unplugged. It garners an A rating.To learn more about Alex Hall and his music, check out his official website : Digital Journal reviewed Alex Hall's country single " Homesick ." More about alex hall, Elvis presley, blue christmas, Holiday alex hall Elvis presley blue christmas Holiday