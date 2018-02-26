Special By By Markos Papadatos 2 hours ago in Music Interscope recording artist Alex Aiono has released his new video for his latest single "Thinking About You." It is an impressive music video. "Thinking About You" was co-penned by Aiono, and it was subsequently produced by T-Collar and Pip Kembo. It is the follow-up to such singles as "One At A Time" (featuring T-Pain), "Does It Feel Like Falling" (which features Trinidad Cardona), as well as "Question" and "Work The Middle." A popular YouTuber, Aiono is hard at work on his breakthrough studio album, which will be released on Interscope Records. The Verdict Overall, Alex Aiono deserves to be the next big male star in the contemporary pop music scene. His future in the music business seems promising. His new music video for "Thinking About You" garners 4.5 out of 5 stars. To learn more about singer His single "Thinking About You" was originally released on January 12, 2018, when Aiono was in the middle of his North American "Feels Like" Tour. Aiono's vocals are crisp, mellow and nonchalant, where the listener can slightly recall Justin Bieber meets Austin Mahone , and that comparison is meant as a compliment. The lyrics are thoughtful and meaningful, where anybody who has been in a relationship can relate to. The song has elements of pop, as well as R&B/soul."Thinking About You" was co-penned by Aiono, and it was subsequently produced by T-Collar and Pip Kembo. It is the follow-up to such singles as "One At A Time" (featuring T-Pain), "Does It Feel Like Falling" (which features Trinidad Cardona), as well as "Question" and "Work The Middle."A popular YouTuber, Aiono is hard at work on his breakthrough studio album, which will be released on Interscope Records.Overall, Alex Aiono deserves to be the next big male star in the contemporary pop music scene. His future in the music business seems promising. His new music video for "Thinking About You" garners 4.5 out of 5 stars.To learn more about singer Alex Aiono and his new music, check out his official website and Facebook page More about Alex Aiono, Music video, Thinking About You, interscope, Single Alex Aiono Music video Thinking About You interscope Single