Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Rising pop sensation and Interscope recording artist Alex Aiono is back with his compelling new music video for his song "No Drama." The song's lyrics are warm and meaningful, and it stands out both from a sonic and lyrical standpoint. Aiono consistently proves that he is one of the most underrated male artists in the contemporary pop music scene. "No Drama" by Alex Aiono is available on The Verdict Overall, To learn more about emerging pop artist Alex Aiono and "No Drama," check out his His song's music video, directed by Michael Garcia, was filmed in Miami, Florida, in "Little Havana." It has a neat concept to it since it follows Aiono on his journey through the streets of Florida; moreover, he encounters a diverse group of people along the way, which symbolize the rich heritage and diversity of "Little Havana."The song's lyrics are warm and meaningful, and it stands out both from a sonic and lyrical standpoint. Aiono consistently proves that he is one of the most underrated male artists in the contemporary pop music scene."No Drama" by Alex Aiono is available on iTunes and on Spotify Overall, Alex Aiono's new music video for "No Drama" is colorful and high-octane. The song has a liberating message to it, and it is certain to resonate well with his fans and listeners. Aiono deserves to become the next big male star in the music industry. "No Drama" garners an A rating.To learn more about emerging pop artist Alex Aiono and "No Drama," check out his official Facebook page , and his homepage More about Alex Aiono, no drama, Video, Music, interscope Alex Aiono no drama Video Music interscope