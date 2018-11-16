Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: Alex Aiono releases high-octane 'No Drama' music video Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
Rising pop sensation and Interscope recording artist Alex Aiono is back with his compelling new music video for his song "No Drama."
His song's music video, directed by Michael Garcia, was filmed in Miami, Florida, in "Little Havana." It has a neat concept to it since it follows Aiono on his journey through the streets of Florida; moreover, he encounters a diverse group of people along the way, which symbolize the rich heritage and diversity of "Little Havana."
The song's lyrics are warm and meaningful, and it stands out both from a sonic and lyrical standpoint. Aiono consistently proves that he is one of the most underrated male artists in the contemporary pop music scene.
"No Drama" by Alex Aiono is available on iTunes and on Spotify.
The Verdict
Overall, Alex Aiono's new music video for "No Drama" is colorful and high-octane. The song has a liberating message to it, and it is certain to resonate well with his fans and listeners. Aiono deserves to become the next big male star in the music industry. "No Drama" garners an A rating.
To learn more about emerging pop artist Alex Aiono and "No Drama," check out his official Facebook page, and his homepage.
More about Alex Aiono, no drama, Video, Music, interscope
 
Latest News
Top News
China ups cash rewards for citizens who report porn
Turkey detains academics linked to jailed activist
Top hotel chains in China apologise after dirty cleaning expose
Brexit architect Gove throws May lifeline, for now
CNN reporter returns to White House after pass reinstated
Canada's oil industry declares national emergency as prices drop
Review: Alex Aiono releases high-octane 'No Drama' music video Special
US judge orders W.House to restore CNN reporter's access
Review: Exclusive premiere: Crystal Yates releases 'I Want The Reason' Special
Netanyahu battles to save weakened ruling coalition