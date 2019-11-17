On November 15, electronic music star Alesso released his new music video for "In The Middle," his collaboration with SUMR CAMP.
The music video, directed by Andrew Sandler, for this mid-tempo and catchy house tune has become a quest for an underground electronic dance party in the desert.
"In The Middle" is available on Spotify, Amazon Music and on Apple Music.
This past February, as Digital Journal reported, Alesso performed his hit songs at Venezuela Aid Live.
The Verdict
Overall, Alesso's "In The Middle" music video is a stunning accompaniment for this vivacious track, which helps elevate the song to a higher level. The song and the video for "In The Middle" both garner an A rating.
To learn more about Alesso and his music, check out his official Facebook page.
Read More: In September of 2018, Markos Papadatos chatted with Alesso at Electric Zoo in New York.