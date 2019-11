The music video, directed by Andrew Sandler, for this mid-tempo and catchy house tune has become a quest for an underground electronic dance party in the desert."In The Middle" is available on Spotify Amazon Music and on Apple Music This past February, as Digital Journal reported , Alesso performed his hit songs at Venezuela Aid Live.Overall, Alesso's "In The Middle" music video is a stunning accompaniment for this vivacious track, which helps elevate the song to a higher level. The song and the video for "In The Middle" both garner an A rating.To learn more about Alesso and his music, check out his official Facebook page : In September of 2018, Markos Papadatos chatted with Alesso at Electric Zoo in New York.