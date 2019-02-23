By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Cucuta - World-renowned DJ and electronic music star Alesso performed at Venezuela Aid Live on February 22 for an excellent turnout. It was evident that Alesso's set was well-received from his fans in Venezuela. While most artists did not perform more than three songs, Alesso's set featured "Under Control," "Heroes" and "Calling." To learn more about Alesso and his music, check out his This massive event attracted over 250,000 people to the border of Colombia and Venezuela. Particularly impressive about this event was that Alesso was the sole non-Latin artist on the bill, and he served as the ambassador for the electronic dance music community for a philanthropic cause.It was evident that Alesso's set was well-received from his fans in Venezuela. While most artists did not perform more than three songs, Alesso's set featured "Under Control," "Heroes" and "Calling." Alesso expressed his gratitude on Instagram . He extended his gratitude to the "beautiful people" from Colombia and Venezuela that came to the Venezuela Aid Live in Cúcuta, Colombia. Alesso noted that this was a "historic vent" and he was honored that he could use his music to raise awareness and to help those in need. "Thank you @richardbranson and @lelepons for inviting me and I hope we can all get together to continue to help the world," Alesso posted.To learn more about Alesso and his music, check out his Facebook page and Instagram page More about alesso, Venezuela Aid Live, Electronic, Star alesso Venezuela Aid Live Electronic Star